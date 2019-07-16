File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Pretoria - I vividly recall years ago when I sat in court one day, tweeting from the proceedings, when a now retired judge shouted a me from the bench to get off my phone. He told me it was court proceedings which had to be respected and I was not allowed to “play” on my phone. Needless to say, I was not able to argue with him from the public gallery, so I took it all in my stride, although I was not happy about it.

But I am happy to say that things have changed over the years. I think we especially have the Oscar Pistorius murder trial to thank for this.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court issued a directive at the time that the media might apply to live stream proceedings and take pictures. Most of the judges usually obliged to this request.

But some of the old school judges still find it difficult to keep up with the times, especially when it comes to taking pictures in court.

I must hasten to say here that we never take pictures while the proceedings are on, as we are not allowed to. While some judges give the green light for pictures during breaks, others throw the ball into the camp of the defence. If they are okay with pictures in court, then the judge is okay with it.

This has proved to be a catch 22 situation, as the defence either say no, or they ask their client - normally a rape or murder suspect - who, needless to say, refuses permission. That is then the end of that.

Therefore I was delighted by a judgment last week, sparked by South Africa’s dagga couple Myrtle Clarke and Jules Stobbs. Thanks to them, court proceedings are now accessible to all.

A full bench - three judges - found there was no reason why interested parties to proceedings should not be allowed to live stream the trial.

This is a first, because as things have stood up to now, and according to the rules, only recognised media houses could apply to the court to live broadcast proceedings.

The issue of live streaming came under the spotlight when the couple, together with the organisation Fields of Green for All, turned to court to legalise dagga. They wanted to live stream the proceedings to their website.

Seven arms of government and Doctors for Life, who were respondents, had put their foot down. They argued that Fields of Green was not a media house.

Judge Natvarlil Ranchod, however, gave permission, but government appealed this. And this failed last week.

Judge Leicester Adams, who wrote the concurring judgment, said the principle of open justice meant more than just keeping the court doors open.

It meant that the court proceedings must, where possible, be accessible to any member of the public who wished to be accurately and timeously appraised of such proceedings.

Broadcasting enables this to occur. Live streaming presents the complete picture instantaneously.

The judge said proceedings in our courts took place in the open and any member of the public was entitled to sit in and take notes. The proceedings could instantly be transmitted to the world by Twitter and Facebook. So was it not better to get the precise picture via live streaming? he asked.

He also made the point that those members of the public who were interested in proceedings, but could not be there, were entitled to see first-hand what was happening.

This judgment is not a free for all to live stream proceedings, as the judge still has to decide each application on its own merits to ensure that it is in the interest of justice.

But to me this is a far cry from where we were a few years ago. We can celebrate the fact that we have an open judiciary which keeps up with the times.

Pretoria News