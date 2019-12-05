In late 2013, the centre became aware of reports made public by the Wits Justice Project that people incarcerated at this prison had been tortured by staff.
It is claimed that these incidents took place in 2013 while the facility was in control of private security companies.
At the time Mangaung Correctional Centre was run by British security company G4S as part of a public-private partnership.
Following these reports and other serious allegations, correctional services took control of the prison and began an investigation into the allegations.