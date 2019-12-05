Judgment in Mangaung prison torture claims reserved









Picture: Pixabay Pretoria - Judgment was reserved in an application by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies for the release of a report into alleged torture and other incidents at Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein. In late 2013, the centre became aware of reports made public by the Wits Justice Project that people incarcerated at this prison had been tortured by staff. It is claimed that these incidents took place in 2013 while the facility was in control of private security companies. At the time Mangaung Correctional Centre was run by British security company G4S as part of a public-private partnership. Following these reports and other serious allegations, correctional services took control of the prison and began an investigation into the allegations.

Almost a year later the department handed control of the prison back to G4S. It is one of the largest privately run prisons in the world.

In August 2014, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies requested access to the information related to the investigation by the department, by using the Access to Information Act.

The department refused this, as well as an internal appeal against the refusal. The Centre for Applied Legal Studies subsequently turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in 2015 to obtain access.

The case, however, has stalled until now with a number of delays, which included that G4S wanted to join the proceedings, which was granted. It also wanted the matter to be heard in camera, as it argued that personal information regarding inmates and those employed at G4S and stationed at the prison, could not be divulged in the open.

The application was dismissed as it was found there was no need to divulge this.

The centre told Judge Pierre Rabie that the purpose of act was to give effect to the constitutional right of access to information. As correctional services was an organ of state, it had to hand over this information, the centre argued.

The department, in justifying its refusal to make the report known, said it could not be released as the department was still in discussion with G4S to formulate a final report. It also said certain questions were raised by G4S that had to be dealt with.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies said it had reason to believe that the requested record may reveal some form of failure to comply with the law. It argued that this justified disclosure in the public interest.

Pretoria News