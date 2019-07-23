DEUTSCHER Fussball Bottschafter president and founder Roland Bischof; Project Management CEO Iris Henkel; German ambassador to South Africa Martin Schäfer; Safa CEO Russell Paul; and Fifa technical expert Horst Kriete at the launch. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Manager of English Premiership giants Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp, was on holiday in Cape Town two years ago when he passed by the fields of the Hout Bay United Football Community. Intrigued by what he saw, he asked more about the children playing soccer and found out how this group aims to advance education and youth development, and uplift and unite the community through football.

Klopp was chosen as the German Football Ambassador for 2019, and he selected the Hout Bay project as the one he would support, said a delighted Iris Henkel during an event hosted by the ambassador of Germany to South Africa, Martin Schäfer, in Pretoria yesterday.

Klopp was not at the event but it was attended by Roland Bischof, who initiated the ambassador programme, and Horst Kriete, a Fifa technical expert, coach and football development worker who won the German Football Ambassador honour in 2017.

Kriete has a long association with this country, including having served as technical director for the South African Football Association (Safa).

Bischof explained that the German Football Ambassador award was made to German footballers and coaches who make a special contribution to the reputation of Germany and German football abroad.

The prize money gives the football ambassador the opportunity to mentor a community social responsibility project of their choice, bringing to it prestige, financial support and introducing it to a much wider world audience. To date there are 25 projects that have focused on development work with children and the youth.

Kriete lends his expertise to the “Horst Project” in Joburg, in conjunction with Safa, meaning two of the 25 projects currently supported by the German Football Ambassador programme are in South Africa.

Houtbay has developed football leagues for boys and girls at each age level from junior to 18, through which it delivers not only professional coaching but educational support, life skills and mentorship to the community.

Pretoria News