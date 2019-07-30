File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Pretoria - As I sat in court on Friday afternoon waiting for a judgment, the judge read out the order of another judgment in which a wife was allocated hundreds of thousands of rand of her (now divorced) husband's pension benefits. I did not know anything about the case, nor what the parties looked like. But in front of me a woman beamed.

Her smile broadened the more the judge read out the order, which included a hefty amount in monthly maintenance.

It reminded me of the Houghton housewife who earlier this month turned to court to ensure that she received her pound of flesh from her estranged multi-millionaire husband. This was pending their bitter and drawn-out divorce.

She told the judge that although the R106 800 maintenance he paid her a month was good and well, this amount should keep up with inflation.

While the husband had paid the amount since December 2016, while their acrimonious divorce dragged out, he made it clear that he was not happy paying this each month. He also complained that he could not afford it.

But the wife had done her homework and said his family trust was worth R400000million and that she was entitled to a big chunk of this.

Besides, she said, she was sure he hid money in offshore accounts.

The outcome was bleak for the husband; the judge ordered he had to continue paying her R106800 a month until the divorce was made final.

He also had to contribute R8.3m towards her legal costs.

This is a staggering amount, but given the fact that he is a self-confessed billionaire and fighting tooth and nail to keep his assets to himself, it is only appropriate that the wife is also in a position to appoint the best legal services money can buy.

It also reminded me how far our law has evolved to assist spouses in divorce proceedings, who are forced to part ways due to no fault of their own.

In the past it was not so easy to get divorced, as the aggrieved party had to prove, among others, adultery or mental illness on the part of his or her spouse.

These days it takes a mere few minutes in court to obtain a divorce.

Gone are the days that you had to prove that your marriage cannot be saved.

In fact, you don't even have to cite reasons for this, other than “irreconcilable differences".

Pretoria News