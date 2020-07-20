Justice for millions of hungry schoolchildren

Pretoria - In a victory judgment for the rights of children, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ordered the Department of Basic Education to immediately reopen its schools feeding scheme to millions of hungry children across the country. This followed an urgent application by Equal Education and two Limpopo schools to force the department and its provincial counterparts to roll out the national schools nutrition programme to all learners, irrespective of whether they are back at school yet or not. In the opening to her judgment, Acting Deputy Judge President Sulet Potterill said: “The essence of this matter aptly can be captured as 'for now, I ask no more than the justice of eating'." The feeding programme, which provides food to 9million children, was stopped when schools closed in March, shortly before the national lockdown. This has left millions of children destitute and hungry. Equal Education asked the court to order that those learners who qualified for a meal a day at school should receive this even though many were still waiting to return to school. This includes while they are studying away from school due to the pandemic.

They argued that the national nutrition programme was a key component of the government’s social protection package that was essential in realising the nutritional, developmental and learning needs of millions of children, many of whom live in households below the food poverty line.

After the child support grant, it is the state’s second biggest child poverty alleviation programme.

The judge commented that there was no dispute that the matter was urgent. She said the department had ample opportunity in its answering papers before court to say why it had not managed to roll out the programme to all the schools, yet it did not do so.

Judge Potterill said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had a constitutional duty to ensure that the National School Nutrition Programme provide a daily meal to these needy children.

“The court accepts that the suspension of the programme has a devastating effect on some 9million learners. Overnight a reliable source of food/nutrition came to an end.”

The judge said the department’s own stance that the nutritional aspects of the programme was just a by-product of its duty to educate, is simply wrong.

“State policy is instructive on the content of the right to education and in the policies the provision of basic nutrition is inextricably linked to the fulfilment of basic education...

“The minister and MECs have a constitutional and statutory duty to provide basic nutrition.

“The department did submit that it suspended the programme because the Conditional Grant does not permit the provision of meals other than when schools are open. Whether this could constitute justification is not for this court to decide because this application only addresses the situation when the schools were opened on June 8. No justification has been proffered for not rolling out the programme from June 8.”

The judge ordered the minister to ensure, without delay, that the programme was implemented in such a way that it provides a daily meal to all qualifying learners.

