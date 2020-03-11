Kadija Makhanya crowned Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 2020

Pretoria - While Mamelodi Sundowns fans were licking their wounds after the team failed to progress beyond the CAF Champions League quarter-finals, Kadija Makhanya was crowned Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 2020 at the weekend, giving them something to smile about. The pageant victory also secures Makhanya a place among the top 35 finalists in the upcoming Miss South Africa contest. She was crowned at a packed Gallagher Convention Centre on Sunday night during a star-studded gala event, taking over from Faith Nonyane, who was in attendance. The KwaZulu-Natal native overcame stiff competition from 17 contestants to take home the crown. She is studying for a BTech degree in civil engineering at Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria West, but is based in Cape Town. “I was born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, moved to Cape Town to pursue my modelling career, and come to Pretoria once a month for my studies, because I’m studying part-time,” she said.

She said the modelling industry was tough and to participate in it one required a strong and sound mind.

“I was fortunate enough to be raised by strong, independent women who taught me how to be headstrong and resilient. Growing up, I thought my mother was a bit hard on mem but years later, I realised she was just preparing me for the rugged world.”

She said she hoped her pageant win would inspire her two younger sisters and the country at large. “I want to inspire women to believe in themselves more and use their privileged platforms to lift each other up.”

Also worth celebrating was the team itself marking its 50th anniversary. The majority of the Sundowns first team was present, so attendees rubbed shoulders with the superstars

The event, in its ninth year, has become a red-carpet affair, and it saw performances from AKA, Kwesta and DJ Maphorisa - not to mention the stellar judging panel of Bonang Matheba, Riky Rick and Stephanie Weil, among others.

The newly crowned queen drove home in a new Hyundai i20 and was awarded a cheque for R250 000. The first princess received a cheque for R175 000, and the second princess one for R150 000. With the largest prize package in South Africa, the pageant parallels itself with Miss South Africa, and its contestants have gone on to compete in, and win, the Miss South Africa contest.

Pretoria News