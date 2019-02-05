Hendrick “Pule” Ekstein

THE Soweto Derby’s theme this year is redemption, what with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ trophy drought looking to stretch to another season. It’s quite appropriate then that one of the key figures in the 164th edition of the biggest sporting event in the country will be a king without a title. Hendrick “Pule” Ekstein - whose nickname is borrowed from a real king, Pule “Ace” Ntsoelengoe - is all thrills, frills but not much substance.

Ekstein is a lot like a soda drink, he gives you a quick sugar high with his skills before you come crashing down with his misses or the final pass. Chiefs’ supporters adore him with a king-like status, even though he isn’t entirely good for their health. This season, however - especially under coach Ernst Middendorp, Ekstein is slowly coming to life.

Amakhosi need Ekstein to turn on the magic with Lebogang Manyama out for the rest of the season. There’s also the not so small matter of Chiefs searching for their first league win over their arch-rivals, Pirates, since December of 2014.

That hoodoo will make this encounter at FNB Stadium on Saturday feel like a cup final of some sort. The added spice is that Chiefs have gone three seasons without a trophy while the Buccaneers’ trophy cabinet has been vacant since 2014. A win for the Buccaneers will give them confidence ahead of their trip to Tunisia to take on Esperance in the CAF Champions League. A victory for Chiefs will buy Middendorp time in his quest to awaken the fallen giant, and perhaps give the club boost in the Nedbank Cup.

“Let’s hope that the Nedbank Cup is going to be for us,” Ekstein said.

“In my first season at Chiefs, even though I didn’t play, I won the league and MTN8 with them. I was happy to win those trophies because it’s exciting to play for a big team like Kaizer Chiefs, a team I grew up supporting.

“The fact that we haven’t won anything in a long time hurts. The supporters would like to be happy and see Kaizer Chiefs win trophies again.”

Ekstein’s fancy footwork makes Chiefs happy, if he was more clinical in the box they would be happier.

He has only one goal in 14 league matches this season, a poor return for an offensive player. But Middendorp has slowly been tapping into the reservoir of Ekstein’s potential with the aim of turning that potential into something tangible.

A 28-year-old described as a potentially good player is something of an oxymoron. By then that potential should have been long realised and Ekstein should be able to carry Amakhosi on his shoulders with the club in desperate need of a hero who will pick them up from the ruins they have called home in the last three seasons.

“I saw that time was passing by and with time not on my side, I had to play the way I should and step up,” Ekstein said on his new-found form.

“When I was promoted from the development to the first team, they saw that I can deliver. I would like to thank coach Ernst and coach Shaun (Bartlett). They’re helping me a lot, along with my teammates, so that I can be a better player.” Staff Reporter