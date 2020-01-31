Kaizer Chiefs have missed Khama Billiat









Khama Billiat Pretoria - Kaizer Chiefs have missed Khama Billiat up front and his return in two weeks’ time is set to boost the club massively. Billiat gives Amakhosi a different dimension when he is around. He has proven a menace to opposition teams. What have the log leaders missed in the absence of Zimbabwean international attacker Billiat? His pace and movements are qualities that have been instrumental in the team’s run this season. Chiefs are not the same when Billiat is absent. His movements off the ball and the ability to dribble past opposition defences are what makes him dangerous.

The Zimbabwean international midfielder-striker gives Chiefs variety in their play. Without him, they become predictable.

They always look for Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro with diagonal balls and play more on the second ball. One can’t blame them because those are the strengths of Castro and Nurkovic.

They are deadly aerially and they love to play with contact. But when Billiat is available, Chiefs can mix their long balls with good combination plays and quick one-two passes.

They can play into channels and look to break through the line using pace.

That also frees Nurkovic. The Serbian has scored most of his goals with his head in the absence of Billiat.

Amakhosi have also hardly won a penalty during Billiat’s absence but they have scored more headed goals without him.

Chiefs have missed the x-factor that Billiat brings. They need him back as quick as possible.

Coach Ernst Middendorp said Billiat was two weeks away from action.

He is going to be very vital for Amakhosi’s last push for the league title.

How they have performed

with Billiat:

1. Chiefs 1-1 SuperSport United

2. Chiefs 2-1 Cape Town City

3. Chiefs 0-1 Polokwane City

4. Chiefs 2-0 AmaZulu

5. Chiefs 1-0 Baroka

6. Chiefs 2-0 Arrows

7. Chiefs 2-0 Sundowns

8. Chiefs 3-2 Orlando Pirates

9. Chiefs 4-0 Stellenbosch FC

10. Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United

How they have performed without Billiat:

1. Chiefs 3-2 v Highlands Park (injured)

2. Chiefs 1-0 Black Leopards (injured)

3. Chiefs 2-0 Chippa United (rested)

4. Chiefs 5-3 Bloemfontein (injured)

5. Chiefs 1-2 SuperSport (injured)

6. Chiefs 3-0 Highlands Park (injured)

7. Chiefs 3-0 Cape Town City (injured)

8. Chiefs 1-1 Black Leopards (iInjured)

9. Chiefs 1-0 Golden Arrows (injured)

