Keagan Dolly explained the reasons behind his request to be a part of the makeshift Bafana Bafana team that will represent South Africa at the Cosafa Cup, starting in the quarter-finals against Botswana on Sunday. The 26-year-old had a tough season with Montpellier in Ligue 1. Dolly only played four matches this past season due to a fractured fibula. Upon recovering from the operation he had, the winger picked up minor injuries that kept him out of action for the French club and even Bafana. “I made the request because I needed game time, and also to try and build my confidence,” Dolly said at Bafana’s base in Durban. “It’s been a very difficult season for me, in terms of injuries. I had small niggling injuries after fracturing my fibula. I haven’t been playing much. I played something like eight to nine games with the reserve team.

“I think that I still need to work on my confidence, especially to get into the swing things again. I feel that the best setup to achieve that is with the national team, with this exciting and young team that plays good football. I’ve been watching them. I am honoured to be with them and a part of this team and this tournament. I am looking to get a few competitive minutes under my belt, just to get my confidence up again.”

Dolly is almost set to be a part of the real Bafana team that will go to the Africa Cup of Nations next month. He was named in the preliminary squad that coach Stuart Baxter will trim to take to Egypt. The Bafana team that Dolly is currently with is made up of Under-23 players, and they also want to go to Egypt but for the U23 Afcon later this year. To get there, they have to beat Zimbabwe in September, and once they are in Egypt they will be fighting to be one of three nations that will represent Africa at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Dolly was part of the team that represented South Africa at the last Games in Rio in 2016.

“I know a few of them, Luther Singh, Teboho Mokoena who I played with at Bafana Bafana and Tercious Malepe who I went with to the Olympics,” Dolly said. “With the people that I am close to, I will try and share with them my experiences. I’ll also mingle with the other boys too, to share my experience with them, and tell them what we went through in Brazil, what they can expect and try and motivate them. Let them know that it’s possible.” Dolly’s experience and seniority means that for a change he is a senior member in the team, an unfamiliar position for the lad from Westbury.

“It’s something new to me because I have always been one of the youngsters in every team I have played for, with others being the seniors that I could look up to,” Dolly, pictured, said. “To come here and share my experience with the boys is overwhelming.”