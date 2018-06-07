Kebby Maphatsoe has been stripped of his delegated powers to oversee the Department of Military Veterans.

This was announced on Thursday by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula when appearing before the joint standing committee on defence.

Mapisa-Nqakula also announced the appointment of Lieutenant-General Derrick Mgwebi as the department's acting director-general after Max Ozinsky resigned.

Briefing the committee, Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed that there were problems in the department.

“I decided that I need a general who is reputable, who has integrity who will be able to assert his command and control in the department of military veterans to go and sort out those problems.

“So General Mgwebi is on call up and is there to do exactly that,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she withdrew the powers to Maphatsoe, who is also the chairperson of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association.

“Now for purposes of taking absolute responsibility for everything, which is happening including in the Department of Military Veterans, I have now withdrawn all the delegations which were given to the deputy minister not because there is a problem,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

“I want to be able to take responsibility and not hide behind a second or third party.”

Mapisa-Nqakula said she notified Maphatsoe of her decision last week “particularly because there are challenges in department”.

She said the appointment of Mgwebi was not her first intervention.

“Two years ago I established a turn-around team to go to the department and assist with the sorting out of its problems.

“That programme is there. The issue is the implementation of the plans which were drawn up by that team and hopefully General Mgwebi will be able to do that,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Maphatsoe confirmed to Independent Media that his delegated powers were withdrawn and that Mapisa-Nqakula was empowered to do so.

Maphatsoe also said he and Mapisa-Nqakula, whom he described as his comrade, worked together to stabilise the department so that service delivery reached veterans and their dependants.

“There are challenges in the Department of Military Veterans and we are trying together with the minister to resolve those challenges.”

Mapisa-Nqakula told MPs that the Department of Military Veterans was “a very highly-charged political constituency”.

She thanked Ozinsky, under whose tenure the department secured a clean audit, for his contribution.

“I also think he was hounded out of the department precisely because of this highly charged and politicised environment.”

Maphatsoe said he was happy that Mgwebi was recalled from retirement and promised to lend his support.

He also said he did his best to bring sanity among the top brass in the department.

“Some of the officials are from uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association so some of their things end up in the department. It ends up affecting the work of the department.”

Maphatsoe said about the department's challenges: “Many call me complaining that the department has not paid the bursaries. Some are orphans. It is painful, very sad. You get calls every day.”

