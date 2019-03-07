Passengers gather to be screened for check-in at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport during a labour dispute that grounded flights, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday. Thomas Mukoya Reuters African News Agency (ANA)

A strike over a labour dispute disrupted flights at the main international airport in Nairobi early yesterday, the Kenya Airports Authority said, though the transport minister expected them to resume soon. Hundreds of passengers were waiting outside the international and domestic terminals, and riot police dispersed picketing ground staff, a witness said, adding that three planes took off at about 5.30am ,despite the strike.

Twenty-five foreign airlines operate out of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, including Kenya Airways, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, SAA and Ethiopian Airlines.

Transport Minister James Macharia said replacement staff had been found to screen passengers and luggage.

“That matter has been sorted out. I can assure you that, within the hour, we will have our first aircraft actually flying out,” Macharia told reporters at the airport.

The strike at the airport follows a labour dispute over contracts and job security between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu)and Kenya Airways.

Kenya Airways chief executive Sebastian Mikosz told reporters that 24 flights had been delayed and two diverted to other Kenyan airports.

“We are processing them with the new screeners we have brought in from the air force, but also from (Kenya Airways), so the first flight is scheduled for departure at 10.30am,” said Jonny Andersen, the chief executive of the Kenya Airports Authority.

He said there would be delays to scheduled flights throughout the day.

Union leader Moss Ndiema was arrested shortly after making a speech at the airport, according to Kenya’s Citizen TV.

A court injunction had earlier ordered the suspension of the planned industrial action.

“I feel bad, very bad, because I don’t know what is going to happen. There are many passengers here,” said Adebukola Idayat Atunrase, an Egypt Air passenger en route to Nigeria. Reuters African News Agency (ANA)