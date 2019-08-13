THE group, led by Chief Khoisan SA, has been braving a cold winter and are dependent on food from well-wishers during their vigil, awaiting an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Remember the Khoisan who set up camp at the Union Buildings? They are still there, and in a few months it will be a year since they arrived in the capital seeking to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Their leader, Chief Khoisan SA, said they had met many challenges in that time, which ranged from being ignored by the Presidency and living inside badly damaged tents during the cold winter, to running short of food.

However, he said their spirits had not been broken, adding they had come too far to give up the fight for recognition as the first citizens of the country.

They also want to be consulted by government on every land issue. This is because, according to them, they are the first custodians of all South African land. Other demands include removing the label “coloured” from all official papers as a reference for people of mixed colour, and replacing it with “Khoisan”. Kwadi-Khoe must be listed as an official language in South Africa, and the Khoisan must be given land and resources to continue their cultures and traditions.

Chief Khoisan SA yesterday reflected on their nine-month stay, saying no one from the Presidency had come to address them in this time.

He conceded that they needed a new plan to intensify pressure on the Presidency. He said they had never planned staying this long and suggested they could mobilise for a plan to shut down the country.

The group first arrived in 2017 and camped for 24 days until Ramaphosa, then deputy president, visited them on Christmas Eve. They had spent 17 days on a hunger strike. They returned towards the end of last year.

“We’re waiting patiently. The situation is becoming very tense in a way that when we arrived here we didn’t expect it to be this long. This has made our lives stop at a certain point and for us it’s coming to a point that we need to find other sorts of protests to push the government to act.

“But despite this, we are not backing down, even if it means dying on this spot,” the leader said.

He said there were people providing them with food, especially those who visited the Union Buildings and were astonished by their story.

He said they were told to expect to be moved yesterday to allow grass where their campsite is to be cut. This, he said, would damage their shelters even more.

“The problem is not about whether it will be permanent or not, but it’s about the strain that it will put on our tents because they weren’t made to stick to one place for a very long time.

“If they move us we won’t be able to put them up again. Already the tents are falling apart, so moving to a different spot would just damage them.”

The Presidency has yet to comment.

Pretoria News