Pretoria - The alleged kingpin in a high-profile heroin bust five years ago, Onyeka (Kenneth) Oguegbu, arrested with his celebrity girlfriend Lesego Moatshe, yesterday failed in his attempt for a permanent stay of prosecution. Oguegbu claimed in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that he was reluctantly pulled into a deal which he believed was to sell fake “black dollars”.

According to him, he had nothing to do with the deal, but was forced to be part of it as he “owed” one of the dealers.

He said he knew nothing about the 11kg of heroin which was seized by the police during a sting operation.

But since the “fake dollars” had been destroyed by the police, he would not be able to get a fair trial in the Pretoria North Regional Court, he claimed. Another reason why he wanted charges withdrawn against him was a claim that the police “deliberately tampered” with voice recordings taken at the time of the operation.

Oguegbu claimed that he was exonerated of any wrongdoing by one of his co-accused, in a recording which formed part of the recordings made during the operation.

Without these, he will battle to prove his innocence and thus not have a fair trial, he told Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen.

Oguegbu, Moatshe and Ghanaian citizen Ali Shaibu were arrested in terms of the Drug Trafficking Act in June 2014, at a multi-million rand townhouse.

He shared the house with Moatshe, a model who had been a finalist on the reality TV show South Africa’s Ultimate Brand Ambassadors.

It is claimed that she was driving the car in which the heroin was found, but both she and Oguegbu denied any knowledge of the drugs during their trial which is still ongoing. Both are out on bail after they spent months in jail following failed bail applications.

Their arrest was effected during an operation by the police in which an agent, only identified as Moosa, was to buy heroin from Oguegbu.

Shaibu introduced Moosa and Oguegbu to each other.

Moosa, the undercover agent, recorded the operation. He is heard on the transcript assuring “his sellers” that he had the money to pay for the “goods” - said to be uncut heroin.

Oguegbu insisted that the conversation was being recorded, and it related to counterfeit money.

An accounting official at the SAPS confirmed that he was later given the money, which was seized to take to the bank. The bank did confirm they were fake dollars.

He said his commander then instructed him to destroy the fake money, so that it did not somehow get into the network again.

Oguegbu, during his bail application, said while he knew nothing about the drugs, he knew about the fake money.

He said people pressurised him to be part of what he thought to be a money deal as he owed them due to an earlier money swop that had gone wrong. “I was under the impression the transaction was about dollars, or the substances used to colour the dollars, known as ‘black dollars’,” he said.

Oguegbu explained that a substance was used to make fake money look like (real) dollars. The money is then mixed with real dollars, leaving the purchaser to believe it is all real money. A sample of the money is usually given to the buyer beforehand to test. So, when he was told that the packets were ready, he assumed it was money packets and not drug packets.

But the judge, in turning down his application for a stay of prosecution, said fake money or not, it had nothing to do with the case against him, which was for the possession of heroin.

“I am at a loss as to the importance of counterfeit money in a drug-related charge,” she said.

