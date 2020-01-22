THE view of the Pretoria CBD from Fort Klapperkop Nature Reserve. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Although criminal activity in Klapperkop Nature Reserve has gone down, plans and ideas to eradicate the problem lacked proper co-ordination and execution from all role players. This was according to ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson, who said everything that had been discussed to deal with criminals who have terrorised cyclists and visitors in the reserve needed to be co-ordinated. He said the plans should be executed this year, or criminals would win the war.

He said that since security efforts were increased after meetings late last year, criminals had been moving out of the reserves. The private security companies tasked with ensuring safety had made numerous arrests.

“There are arrests that were made by the guys providing security services and that’s great, but now we need to come together and actually start implementing what was discussed.

“It’s all well and good when we consult all the role players and everyone says what they’re going to do, but until we get that done this nature reserve will never be safe.