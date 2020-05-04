Knives out for embattled Tshwane ANC leader Kgosai Maepa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The knives are out for ANC regional chairperson and opposition leader Dr Kgosi Maepa following an unfavourable high court ruling against the decision to dissolve council. Some councillors within the party have expressed deep-seated anger about Maepa’s leadership, accusing him of having kept them in the dark regarding the decision to put Tshwane under administration. They were also unhappy that the decision forced them to be without salaries as a result of the application of Section 139 (1) (c) of the Constitution used by the provincial executive council to dissolve council. The executive council, under Premier David Makhura, announced the decision in March, and subsequently appointed former West Rand district mayor Mpho Nawa as the metro’s head administrator. The decision was, however, short-lived as the DA last week won a case against the provincial executive effectively nullifying the process to appoint an administrator to run the City.

Makhura and MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile were among the respondents and were slammed for their role in the decision-making process that led to the council's dissolution.

Also taking the flak in court was the ANC, which together with Makhura and Maile, were ordered to pay the legal costs of the case.

Following the April 29 judgment handed down by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, some ANC councillors berated Maepa for failing to consult them regarding the decision to place the metro under administration.

In the ANC WhatsApp group, a councillor accused him of having done nothing to alleviate the hunger of his fellow comrades after their salaries were stopped in line with the council's dissolution.

“Your family leaves (sic) a lavish lifestyle and your own caucus has to go hungry and you did nothing during that period,” said the councillor.

He was reacting to a comment by Maepa that he “will desist from fighting and criticising the DA” because of the “pain it has caused to councillors”.

Writing on the group, Maepa said he learnt from journalists that ANC councillors were blaming him for fighting the DA and their loss of salaries.

But councillors said the main cause of their pain emanated from a lack of honesty on his part and being obsessed with the DA.

“Did you ever communicate with us, not the regional executive committee nor branches of Section 139 (1) (c)? Certainly not, that is what caused the councillors pain, and also the disability in branches out of your failed leadership,” a councillor said.

Maepa’s parting shot was that he “will no longer fight the DA comrades to save the caucus and salaries”.

He also pleaded with his comrades to shift their attention from the council battles and, instead “pray for the coronavirus pandemic and stop praying against Maepa”.

Contacted for comment, Maepa said he would not respond to messages from faceless sources.

He insisted that he must be furnished with facts first and “not faceless facts” before he could comment.

Asked whether he was familiar with the WhatsApp comment, he said: “I write a lot of things on the caucus WhatApp group , but didn’t write that. If it is from a caucus group it is a leak and it is prohibited in the ANC.”

Meanwhile, the SA Municipal Workers Union in the metro has called for a political solution to resolve the impasse among political parties in council.

Regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said: “Our view is that political challenges in the City can only be resolved through a political solution. As in when the order will be taking effect, the City will still be without an executive mayor, mayoral committee and city manager.”

Tladinyane urged all political parties in the metro to act in the best interest of workers and residents.

“As and when all this political wrestling will be happening, workers and residents of the City will be the ones hardest hit. The City will remain leaderless with no executive arm and no accounting officer.”

According to the judgment, Nawa’s last day in office would be tomorrow.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News