Pretoria - There is only one Springbok from the tiny Cape Winelands town of Kylemore, and that honour belongs to Herschel Jantjies. Jantjies has surprised many with his spectacular rise from relative unknown a few months ago to a member of the Boks’ Rugby World Cup squad. His ascent has provided the youngsters of Kylemore and other areas with a glimmer of hope that they can rise above their circumstances.

There was plenty of excitement and commotion at the Jantjies home in Kylemore on Sunday. The community gathered to give their local hero a send-off on the eve of the Rugby World Cup squad announcement.

“There is only one Springbok from Kylemore, and that is me, it is not a big place, it is a very small community,” said Jantjies, whose name was the first to be read out on Monday. “There were a lot of people at my house yesterday (Sunday) before I came to Joburg.

“The people are very excited down in Kylemore, not a lot of people knew I was home, we had a family lunch at my house. Then some of the neighbourhood people came and asked for pictures and wish me good luck.”

Just a year ago the 23-year-old was playing off the bench for Western Province in the Currie Cup.

His stellar performances for the Stormers in Super Rugby this year’s has not only caught the eye of the nation, but earned him a call-up for Bok duty.

Jantjies continued to make the best of the opportunities that crossed his path and produced a man-of-the-match display on debut against Australia in the Boks’ opening match of the Rugby Championship last month.

Scoring a brace of tries, Jantjies took to international rugby like a duck to water with the pressure of starting on his Bok debut barely visible.

“It makes me proud, it has always just been about playing good rugby, that is my job, the other stuff comes by itself, and hopefully you rise to the occasion,” Jantjies said.

“I was nervous, a lot of emotions in that game, I was very nervous, but a great group of guys kept me calm.”

He followed that up with a try against the All Blacks, highlighting his big-match temperament. So when did he realise he was on the cusp of making the Rugby World Cup squad?

“Probably the first time I got invited to the Springbok camp, everything just started from there, this snowball effect,” Jantjies said.

“You come into the setup, and everyone is just a level above, and you strive to also be at that level.

“It was a surprise to me (his first call-up to the Bok camp)! At the beginning of the year, I wouldn’t have thought I would be standing here at the announcement of the World Cup squad.”

Jantjies firmly believes his story of perseverance and hard work should inspire other youngsters who are faced with what may seem like an impossible future. “I’m not saying it is going to be easy, I’ve never had it easy, there are guys that make it straight out of school, guys that go on to play 110 games for the Springboks,” he said.

“I aspire to be one of those guys that also gets to play 110 games or more for the Springboks. I don’t want to be a guy that plays the World Cup and is then just gone. I want to make myself proud, make my parents proud and the people of Kylemore and South Africa proud.”

