KZN's Mbali Ntuli seeks to be DA federal leader









Mbali Ntuli. File picture: Nqobile Mbonami. Pretoria - DA MPL in KwaZulu-Natal Mbali Ntuli has thrown her name into the hat for the position of federal leader at the party’s elective conference in May. The position was left vacant by Mmusi Maimane last year and is now occupied by John Steenhuisen, albeit in an interim capacity. Ntuli will go head to head with Steenhuisen, Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and his Gauteng counterpart John Moodey for the party’s highest office. The former youth leader in the party has been scheduled to announce her decision publicly this Friday. A former provincial campaigns director in KwaZulu-Natal, she is serving as DA spokesperson on co-operative governance and traditional affairs in the provincial legislature. In a letter to all public representatives in the party yesterday, the DA Young Leaders programme graduate said she had been watching developments over the past few months. “If we are honest with ourselves, our party is in a deep crisis. We have suffered a series of losses, and there doesn’t appear to be any hope in sight that things will get any better soon.”

She said the party had lost half a million votes in the last election and was bleeding activists and members, and lost a party leader (Maimane), chairperson (Athol Trollip) and mayor (Joburg’s Herman Mashaba).

“We have lost votes in almost every by-election we recently fought, including those that are usually a ‘walk in the park’. We have lost the confidence of other opposition parties and as a result, lost entire municipalities and no longer control these governments.

“We have lost donors who no longer believe in us, throwing us into a financial crisis. As a result, there hasn’t even been enough funding for constituencies to do political activities. This is our core business as a party.

“Through retrenchments and resignations, we have lost valuable staff.”

Ntuli said not a single commentator in the country had anything positive to say about the party any longer. “Even our own members are only focused on everything negative that goes on in our party. In any other organisation in the world, the broader membership would rise up in anger against its leadership for such failures.

“Yet in our party, many of us are too afraid to openly criticise our leadership out of fear of reprisals. Yet we claim to be a party of accountability, but this is the case only when it suits the agendas of some among us.

“My greatest fear is that many of our councillors will lose their jobs in the next election. I know that the majority of them are looking for other jobs to provide for their family. Every day I hear from our councillors about their fears of not getting re-elected. This is not because they did not perform, but because our party will not perform.

“I know that many MPs too are concerned about their futures. Just a few months ago we were focusing on winning the government. Today, we are in a permanent state of damage control. We no longer plan to take over governments; we are planning to just hold on to our existing support base.”

Ntuli said the DA used to be the beacon of hope for all South Africans. “People no longer have this faith in us because they have been watching our party get destroyed from within.

“We've developed a culture of self-praise to please our leadership and increase our own chances of re-election.”

Ntuli said that after careful consideration and introspection, she had decided to stand for federal leader at the upcoming congress. “At the end of the day, if we don’t save the DA, we cannot save South Africa.”

Pretoria News