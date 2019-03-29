YAMIKANI BANDA, known as Lady Zamar, is back with a new single, This is love. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The new single from Collide hitmaker Lady Zamar, real name Yamikani Banda, questions romantic relationships. Titled, This is love, it was released a week ago and has already captured the imagination of music lovers countrywide.

The Mamelodi-raised singer said her song was about what many people went through; being wary about a romantic partner. She wanted her fans - the Zamartians - and those who followed her music to question whether they were in love or not, and understand their situations.

On what inspired the single, she said: “Life inspired all of this; have we all not been in a situation where we felt like we were not sure of who we want to be with, and it took everyone around us making us feel like there was an option and then you realise you deserved better?”

Lady Zamar said she had grown as a musician, and the type of music she released had to reflect that love was not as simple as black and white. “This single represents a story that is real; I feel like it has come at the right time in my career. A lot of times I have spoken about love in a very wishy-washy fantastical way; I have not delved into real issues when it comes to love.”

She encouraged the young people who aspired to be like her to make sacrifices for the things they wanted to achieve because it looked easy on the outside. “Stop making excuses; there is a mentality that people involved in the arts are entitled; just because you are talented does not mean people will notice you. Work hard, do not make excuses.

Lady Zamar said her fans could expect her album, out later this year, to mark a significant growth in her career.

Preoria News