Picture: succo/Pixabay

Pretoria - The issue of whether a landowner can refuse the people who have lived on a farm for decades to bury their loved ones there came under the spotlight in the Supreme Court of Appeal. The court took a closer look at the meaning of the word “reside”.

The appeal was lodged by a company called Sandvliet Boerdery in the Northern Cape, which owned a portion of Montina farms. These comprised the registered land commonly known as Bo-Plaas, Middel-Plaas and Onder-Plaas.

Until a few years ago, these portions of land were one farm on which the elderly Maria Mampies and her husband Hendrik Mampies were born and grew up. Although the two portions now have different owners, the Mampies still regard them as one.

Sandvliet Boerdery owns both Bo-Plaas and Middel-Plaas, while Onder-Plaas belongs to another owner.

The couple live at Onder-Plaas and Maria told the court she was born on this land in 1963 and lived there all her life. She worked for her first employer and former farm owner Jan Engelbrecht. Her family lived there before her.

They regarded the farm as one, as there were no boundaries and it all belonged to Engelbrecht in the past.

They buried their loved ones in the graveyard at Onder-Plaas and when this became full, started a new graveyard at Middel-Plaas.

The farms changed hands over the years, but the Mampies couple said their problems only started in 2014, when new ownership brought “strict and unreasonable rules” for the occupiers. They were refused access to the Middel-Plaas graveyard.

Their problems escalated when a family member, who also lived at Onder-Plaas, died in 2017. They wanted to bury her at the Middel-Plaas gravesite, but the new owner of that portion refused. The family at the time obtained an urgent order at the Land Claims Court that they could bury her at Middel-Plaas.

The owner, Sandvliet Boerdery, turned to the Supreme Court to appeal the order. This is in spite of the fact that the deceased was buried within hours of the 2017 order. The owner said as the deceased resided on another farm - Onder-Plaas - she was not entitled to be buried at Middel-Plaas.

The parties and the five justices agreed the matter was not moot, as it was in the public interest and of importance in future cases.

The Mampies family said it was their cultural and religious belief and established practice to bury their kin nearby. The new owner refused them permission as they resided on Onder-Plaas and the graveyard was on its land. The company argued if it allowed more burials there, this land would become one huge graveyard.

Justice Mandisa Maya said it was possible for a person to “reside” on land made up of more than one registered portion, and it seemed inconceivable the legislature would have intended to deprive this small category of occupiers of a critical right.

She turned down the appeal.

Pretoria News