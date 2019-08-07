PREMIER David Makhura interacts with patients during a visit to Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Plans to build a new Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal have stalled due to illegal occupation of the land earmarked for the facility. The land parcel was donated by the local traditional authority to government two years ago, eliciting much excitement among the locals.

The stalling of the facility has partly been blamed for the strain put on service delivery at the dilapidated old centre by an influx of patients from other provinces.

It was anticipated that the new hospital would employ technology to provide efficient and quicker services.

Details regarding delays affecting the hospital construction emerged during a surprise visit by Gauteng Premier David Makhura to the facility yesterday.

He said his administration was looking for a new solution after the land was snatched by invaders.

“There was a land parcel that was earmarked for that and I (was) just informed that there has been an illegal land invasion and that people have put up structures on that land. Now we need a new solution,” Makhura said.

He said Jubilee served people from as far as a Soshanguve, where there was a plan to build a hospital.

Makhura said that it was not his first visit to the centre, adding that previously he received many complaints from people regarding poor service.

“One thing that must be understood is that it is just next to the N1, so the road accidents that happen on the road have an impact on the hospital," he said.

According to him, the government was investing a lot in new clinics, which played a big role in easing pressure on district hospitals.

“When the clinics are not functioning well, people who are supposed to be seen by doctors and nurses at the clinic level end up here,” he said.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said the purpose of the visit was to assess the performance and services at the hospital serving close to 100000 patients.

“In other areas there are quite good improvements and in other areas there are still challenges that we need to work on. We are quite pleased that there are at least efforts to change things around,” he said.

He said he was satisfied with improvements at the psychiatric ward, which was praised for being clean and painted in bright colours.

There were shortages of beds at the labour wards, but Masuku said the service was good with two specialists and two midwives.

“There are a few things which I feel we still need to work on in terms of the look and feel of the hospital. We have to do a lot of refurbishment and renovation at the waiting areas and casualty, where the pressure is,” he said.

Of the 32 clinics the hospital served, at least 21 were in North West, adding pressure on nurses and doctors. The centre also catered for patients from Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

According to Masuku, the department had plans to increase the number of nurses and doctors to improve services.

Both Makhura and Masuku interacted with patients, who bitterly complained about the long waiting times to be assisted.

Makhura said: “The rest of the hospital is functioning better, but people take too much time here. By the time they have to see doctors or even go to the pharmacy where service is going faster, they are irritated.”

The DA recently claimed the hospital was one of the worst in the province, but Masuku said: “I think the DA will always say that they have exaggerated the challenges we face. They think that we have not accepted there are challenges. The pro-activist and activist space that we have entered as the sixth administration is to proactively work on the problems.”

Pretoria News