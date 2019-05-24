File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The two men arrested in connection with a brazen cash-in-transit heist at Laudium Square last week appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The matter was postponed to May 29. They were arrested in Soshanguve and are aged 38 and 39. They are in police custody facing charges of armed robbery and two counts of possession of unlicensed firearms. A manhunt was launched last week after a video by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee showing a gang of robbers making off with an undisclosed amount from an SBV van started making the rounds on Twitter.

The video of the heist gained traction on social and mainstream media and was instrumental in providing evidence that led to the arrest of the pair.

Two security officers sustained minor injuries during the attack.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Weapons were taken by the suspects as they fled the scene in a silver Toyota Hilux.

No shots were fired, according to police. Police reportedly found a pistol with its serial number filed off, hidden underneath the dashboard of the bakkie when they made the arrests. They also found a large amount of South African and Mozambican currency under the seat.

SBV chief executive Mark Barrett applauded the police for the apprehension. “SBV Services would like to applaud the SAPS and the members of the SBV cash-in-transit task team for their commitment to solving these crimes.”

“As a responsible corporate citizen, SBV thoroughly investigates all incidents. SBV does not tolerate any violence, crime and threats to our human lives.

“We will tirelessly persist in our efforts to mitigate cash-in-transit crime and together with the authorities and the cash-in-transit industry, we will ensure that the perpetrators involved in cash-in-transit attacks are brought to justice,” he said.

SBV is co-operating with the relevant authorities to investigate this attack, once the details are known and confirmed, action will be taken where required.

Barrett further pleaded with members of the public with any information on this attack or any other cash- in-transit crime to notify authorities immediately.

