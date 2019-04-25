RUNNERS Hilton Kobe and Ladwin Teke from Itireleng informal settlement will be taking part in the Comrades Marathon, thanks to the support of the community of Laudium.

Pretoria - While others call for the government to uplift disadvantaged communities, Laudium, west of Pretoria, has decided to use the power of sport to unite themselves with the informal settlement of Itireleng. Land, proper housing, water and sanitation are some of the issues with which the community of Itireleng, on the outskirts of Laudium, an Indian township southwest of central Pretoria, has been battling for years.

Sports, and participating in sports tournaments without any facilities, has been the last thing on their mind.

However, two members from the informal settlement will, for the first time, be afforded a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to Durban and participate in the world’s largest and oldest ultramarathon, the gruelling 89km Comrades Marathon.

First-time entrant runners Hilton Kobe, alongside fellow athlete Ladwin Teke, also from Itireleng, will be receiving the support and funding of local businesses, ordinary community members and the Jacaranda Athletics club.

Founder of the club and activist Haroon Abramjee said the Itireleng community was initially invited to participate in local community sporting activities, as they noted how the informal settlement did not have any sporting facilities to use.

“This community is right next to us and we know they barely have any support, especially for things such as sports. So the local businesses and the community have taken it upon themselves to take this chance to use sport to unite the two areas.

“It takes nothing for us to do this for them, and we end up building a lasting and solid relationship with this community that lives right next door to us.”

Abramjee said a send-off awards banquet for the runners was held at the World Memon Foundation Hall, with guest speakers such as gold medallist Charne Bosman, former American Olympic athlete Ray Wicksell and US motivational speaker Warrior Ric (Ricardo Gressel) were present to inspire the runners.

“We’re also very excited that the general manager of Comrades, Keletso Totlhanyo, committed to attend the function, which speaks volumes, and the club is humbled and honoured.”

Teke said he was thrilled and wanted to thank the club and businesses such as KCarrim for sponsoring them for what he said was a “dream come true”.

“I can’t thank the community of Laudium enough, because I never dreamed I’d ever go to Durban or be taking part in something as special as the Comrades Marathon.”

