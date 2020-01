Laudium trio tell of their excitement about results









Matriculants from Laudium Secondary School Zareen Moosa, Pranil Dilip Gohel and Kajal Bhoola. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - This year's top three matric scorers at Laudium Secondary School were elated with their results. “I earned distinctions in among others, physics, maths, Afrikaans and life orientation,” said Pranil Dilip Gohel, 18, the school’s top performer. Gohel added that he was excited to study actuarial sciences at the University of Pretoria. Gohel said the encouragement from his parents was paramount to his academic success. “If it wasn’t for them and their support, I wouldn’t have gotten what I did (get),” he said.

Gohel wants to get involved with technology. “(I’d like to work) probably somewhere in the data science field: machine learning, robotics” he said.

Kajal Bhoola, 17, was Laudium’s second best performer.

Kajal earned distinctions in Afrikaans, history and physics, and planned to study computer science at the University of Pretoria.

She was proud that her academic performance improved last year.

One change she made was her choice to study history for matric.

“I didn’t know if it would be a good thing or a bad thing (to study history),” Kajal said.

“So I just took a chance and I got an A.”

She received support throughout her scholastic journey. “So many people helped me out,” she said - “my parents, my brother, all my teachers”

Kajal elaborated on how her brother helped during the study period for the matric.

“My brother was struggling with maths and physics two years back. So this year he decided to redo matric. When I was studying for matric I was helping him as well.When you help someone, you also help yourself.”

Zareen Moosa, 18, is third best pupil at Laudium. The matric distinction she was happiest with was in physical science. “I feel okay about it,” Moosa said. She will study medical and computer science at the University of Pretoria.

Moosa’s advice to others who are facing matric this year is: “Work hard and it’ll be OK.” John Vaaler

Pretoria News