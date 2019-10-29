Laudium water supply restored but councillor suspects ‘foul play’









RESIDENTS of Laudium blocked the R55 to express their unhappiness with the lack of water in that area over the past few days. Pretoria - Water supply has been restored in Laudium, but Ward 61 councillor Farouk Essop yesterday said he suspected the four-day shortage was the result of foul play. His suspicion was despite an explanation by the City of Tshwane that it interrupted piped water to households in order to comply with the restrictions imposed on all municipalities by Rand Water. Essop said it was mind-boggling that the municipality restricted water in the area by 80% while Rand Water only asked for it to reduce the supply by 50%. He said shortage of water in the area has become a trend during the Hindu celebration of Diwali, which was on Sunday. “For the past three years when there is a Diwali festival there is no water for three days or four days,” he said.

He has asked for a meeting with mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to prevent the situation from happening again.

“I am having a meeting with the executive mayor today (yesterday) and we are going to make sure that it won’t happen again,” Essop said.

Residents were up in arms over the weekend after they made continual demands to authorities to return water, without success.

They took to the streets, blocking the R55 with stones and bricks.

Their demands were also elevated to Premier David Makhura, who intervened by calling Mokgalapa, asking him to address residents' grievances.

Frustrations and confusion prevailed in the community on Sunday as many wondered how they would celebrate Diwali without water.

Mokgalapa had promised that water would be restored on Sunday at 4am, but that never materialised.

He said the Laudium reservoir was restricted at 80% so that the networks could remain active.

“Unfortunately, water that comes in goes out immediately so the reservoir has not recovered. The reservoir has now been shut off completely so that it can recover overnight. We had planned to open the reservoir at 4am (on Sunday) hoping it would have recovered,” he said.

Essop said water was only restored on Sunday evening.

Utility Services MMC Abel Tau rejected the notion that the City deliberately cut off water to households.

“Why would the City sabotage its own residents and how is the City able to time it so nicely that it happens around Diwali?”

He reiterated that the water challenges were due to restrictions from Rand Water.

“I think the councillor is just playing to the gallery and trying to appease his constituency. We don’t have any reason to sabotage a community; we are not that shallow,” he said.

He pointed out that the water problem in Hammanskraal was more severe than in Laudium. “The problem in Hammanskraal affected more people than it did the other way round,” Tau said.

Residents in Hammanskraal were affected after the City decided to shut down Temba Water Treatment Plant after a power station was struck by lightning recently.

Meanwhile, the City said yesterday that it would continue to supply water tankers to residents.

Residents were warned to be on the look-out for unscrupulous people driving around in water tankers selling water. “The City would like to put on record that we are not charging anyone for water that we are providing through the water tankers,” they said.

Pretoria News