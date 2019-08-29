He was speaking at the sod turning for the upgrade and rehabilitation project at the Ikageng hall, and said roads were " arteries" of the heart of Gauteng.





Destroying them was harmful to the economy. “We plead with communities to refrain from destroying the roads and appreciate the effect this has on service delivery and people’s lives.

“We also discourage burning of clinics and schools or hampering of services,” said Mamabolo. He was speaking of the same day as the chaos in the city centre after a taxi driver was killed.

Destroying roads was an overwhelming reason why South Africa’s economic growth rate had plummeted, according to the MEC. You close a road and you cause shops and businesses to close, he said.





Solomon Mahlangu Drive experiences high volumes of traffic with congestion at peak morning and afternoon periods. The road is used by taxis and buses transporting commuters from the township to work in the suburbs and city, and the N4.





“Upon completion, the road is expected to reduce travel times as well as provide improved transportation of people, goods and services across Mamelodi and neighbouring areas,” said Mamabolo.





Mamabolo added that the project would provide opportunities for skills development and economic empowerment to small and emerging contractors in the region.





“The benefits include improved road-user mobility, reduced travel times, an enhanced driving experience, easy access to business, residential and agricultural estates and improved road safety,” said Mamabolo.



