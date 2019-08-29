Pretoria - The multi-million rand upgrade of the Road K69, known as Solomon Mahlangu Drive, has resumed.
The R285 million project is expected to take 24 months, ending in August 2021.
According to Umso Construction’s Tollo Nkosi, the road would include a south and northbound dual carriageway, four bridges over the railway line, pedestrian facilities and a taxi bay.
An estimated 13km, starting from Mahube to the intersection of the N4, would form part of the infrastructure. Work would include reconstruction of the existing gravel shoulder, asphalt surfacing and drainage improvements, construction of edge beams; reinstating road markings and damaged signs, repairing guardrails, cleaning the road reserve, repairing drainage structures and constructing new ones.
By dualising the existing road, which runs from Lynnwood Road to Mamelodi, it will not only increase capacity but improve road safety. The first phase is from the R104 to the K54.
During the sod turning ceremony on Wednesday, MEC for Public Transport and Roads infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, urged residents not to burn and barricade roads as part of protest action.
He was speaking at the sod turning for the upgrade and rehabilitation project at the Ikageng hall, and said roads were " arteries" of the heart of Gauteng.
Destroying them was harmful to the economy. “We plead with communities to refrain from destroying the roads and appreciate the effect this has on service delivery and people’s lives.
“We also discourage burning of clinics and schools or hampering of services,” said Mamabolo. He was speaking of the same day as the chaos in the city centre after a taxi driver was killed.
Destroying roads was an overwhelming reason why South Africa’s economic growth rate had plummeted, according to the MEC. You close a road and you cause shops and businesses to close, he said.
Solomon Mahlangu Drive experiences high volumes of traffic with congestion at peak morning and afternoon periods. The road is used by taxis and buses transporting commuters from the township to work in the suburbs and city, and the N4.
“Upon completion, the road is expected to reduce travel times as well as provide improved transportation of people, goods and services across Mamelodi and neighbouring areas,” said Mamabolo.
Mamabolo added that the project would provide opportunities for skills development and economic empowerment to small and emerging contractors in the region.
“The benefits include improved road-user mobility, reduced travel times, an enhanced driving experience, easy access to business, residential and agricultural estates and improved road safety,” said Mamabolo.
Ward councillor Seabelo Marishane welcomed the initiative, saying it would go a long way in saving lives and easing congestion. So far 37 people have died on the road this year.
It will also benefit existing and new developments along the K69.
