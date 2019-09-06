Pretoria - Gauteng law enforcement agencies made it clear they are in the business of keeping the streets clean and safe when they arrested 500 people in the city over the past two days. This comes against the backdrop of volatility in the city following protest action after taxi drivers said there were drug dealers they were going to deal with decisively.

Taxi operators took to the streets after one of their own, Jabu Baloyi, was shot dead after accosting an alleged drug dealer.

Yesterday police said the arrests were for various crimes including murder, rape and possession of drugs and illicit cigarettes.

The arrests formed part of Operation Okae Molao.

Undocumented migrants were also taken into custody. Led by Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and provincial SAPS commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, the operation started on Wednesday night and involved the police, Tshwane Metro Police, Department of Home Affairs officials and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) .

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo they infiltrated places where police cases were outstanding. “We go to the police station in the area and retrieve all the hanging cases and forge on to look for the culprit,” he said.

Asked about the CBD and Sunnyside, known for a high prevalence of drugs, Masondo replied: “Yes, we have made a great number of arrests of drug dealers, mostly in Sunnyside:" These, he said include foreign nationals and South African citizens.

He said people were also arrested for counterfeit goods that were confiscated from shops. Police also pounced on a “chop shop” and recovered parts of stolen and hijacked vehicles in Mamelodi.

Masondo said some of the parts were positively linked to cases of cars that were either reported stolen or hijacked.

“This is a breakthrough for the police as it will give us the lead in resolving cases and tracing of the suspects.”

Okae Molao - nowhere to hide - is part of a province-wide campaign which responds to current issues. In August the focus was on cases of gender based violence.

