Pretoria - Procedural law expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis has cautioned police about the manner in which they were conducting the investigation into the murders of five homeless men in Tshwane. Curlewis, from the University of Pretoria’s department of procedural law, said the process should be done without abusing the powers of investigation.

A second man appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with attacking a homeless man. Manusi Mothupi, 40, wearing a red shirt, tracksuit pants and flip-flops, and holding a black bag in the dock, appeared relaxed and curious as journalists took pictures of him in court.

Mothupi is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a homeless man in May.

State prosecutor Tumi Pongola- Nkosi requested the matter be remanded for the police to confirm the accused’s address.

According to information given to the State, Mothupi said he hailed from Ga-Matlala, Polokwane.

It was for this reason that the State requested a seven-day postponement to allow the police to confirm the address and whether he had any previous cases against him.

Speaking briefly in Sepedi, Mothupi requested a State lawyer. He said he had no money to afford legal representation.

Last Friday, the police attempted to bring to court a 40-year-old man for an attack on a homeless man. However the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to put the matter on the roll.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that the police had arrested the man last Monday, but had only taken him to court on Friday. This was against the prescripts of the law to bring an accused before court within 48 hours or as soon as reasonably possible.

Another reason Mjonondwane said the NPA did not place the matter on the roll was due to the lack of evidence.

The focus on the homeless community was sparked by the deaths of five homeless men in and around the Muckleneuk and Sunnyside area last month.

However, Mjonondwane stressed that the case brought against Mothupi had not been linked to the killings of homeless men in Tshwane.

Curlewis added that even though police were within their rights to arrest whomever they believed to be behind a crime, or had a reasonable suspicion of being involved, they ought to do so carefully.

He said the fact that they had brought a matter to court that later had to be withdrawn due to lack of evidence was “not wise”.

“Hopefully the police are not just arresting persons for the sake of getting them behind bars to interrogate them, but on the basis of having enough prima facie evidence. If they are doing so then they’re infringing on those people’s rights. If anything, if they believe someone might know something they can request a person to come in and provide them with information. They can’t keep making mistakes, the public will frown on it.”

Mothupi will return to the Magistrate’s Court on July 8.

