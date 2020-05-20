Lawyers for Human Rights takes plight of informal traders, waste pickers to court

Pretoria - Lawyers for Human Rights is taking the plight of members of the informal trade, including waste pickers, to court. The organisation is seeking an urgent order to overturn directives which state that members of the informal trade need a passport as well as a work permit to enable them to work under level 4 of the lockdown regulations. Lawyers for Human Rights will also ask that the Tshwane metro police department stop intimidating waste pickers who are working during this time, and must hand back the trolleys taken allegedly from them about a week ago. Lawyer Louise du Plessis said the government could not simply create a new law under the Covid-19 lockdown regulations by stating that informal traders could only operate if they have an identification document and a work permit. She said the directives must be Covid-19-related to ensure the safety of the country and not used as a tool to create new laws.

Regarding the allegation that the metro police confiscated some of the waste pickers’ trolleys along Solomon Mahlangu Drive because they were “operating illegally,” the organisation pointed out that Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma did lift the restrictions on the reclaimers who were not previously allowed to operate under level 5.

According to the waste pickers, after their trolleys were confiscated metro police told them to go home as they were not allowed to work under level 4 of the lockdown regulations.

Only a few of the trolleys were later retrieved after the officials allegedly dumped them along the road, but the waste pickers said those they could salvage were badly damaged.

Without their trolleys, they are unable to gather their recyclables and earn an income. As it is, they say, they are barely able to make ends meet. They were not allowed to work for about a month during level 5 of regulations and had to make do with handouts.

It is also claimed that a man was assaulted in Elardus Park on Friday as he was about to load some of the waste pickers’ recyclables on his bakkie to transport them to Mooi- plaas where they stay.

The waste pickers apparently ran away when they saw the metro police officers approaching them. The owner of the bakkie remained behind and tried to explain that he was transporting them and their goods, when he was allegedly assaulted and arrested and taken to the Lyttelton police station. He was allegedly also told that recycling activities were not allowed under level 4.

The lawyers’ organisation said this conduct was extremely alarming, especially as Judge Hans Fabrticius, in the matter brought before him by the family of Collins Khosa, made it clear that all persons in the country have the right to human dignity and the right to freedom.

The judge said the Constitution mandates law enforcement officials, which include the metro police, to respect and promote the Constitution.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News