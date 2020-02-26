Solomon Mondlane, who has not seen his children for almost three years, tugged at the heartstrings of the public when he put up a tent outside the department. He camped there in a bid to get assistance to see his two children, who moved in with their grandparents after their mother died.
Mondlane said he was glad his action had had an impact and the matter was now being taken up by lawyers on a pro-bono basis.
He said the effects of 11 days without food were still there, but it was worth it, as it had led to the desired impact and would set in motion a new wave of fathers finally standing up for their children.
“I have met with the department’s social workers as well as the men’s forum to discuss the matter and they are looking into the issue.