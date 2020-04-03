Lawyers push for order to allow waste pickers to keep on working

Pretoria - Lawyers for Human Rights will turn to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for an urgent order to force the government and the City of Tshwane to allow waste pickers to continue their trade during the lockdown. It also wants to have them declared part of essential services, lawyer Louise du Plessis said. She said despite a letter of demand to the City of Tshwane and government earlier this week, they had not received any undertaking that about 250 waste pickers in Tshwane would be able to continue collecting, sorting and selling waste. “We have drawn up court papers, which we expect to serve on the City and on the government today (Friday),” Du Plessis said. According to Du Plessis, they received positive feedback from the government that it might allow waste pickers to continue working. However, the government said it first wanted to speak to the City in this regard.

But by yesterday, the organisation had not received any feedback on the matter, and Du Plessis said they had no other option but to approach the court.

The organisation is also considering turning to court next week regarding the plight of foreign spaza shop owners, who claimed they were being targeted by the police and SANDF.

In this case, Lawyers for Human Rights also wrote to the government, asking that these people be allowed to continue with their essential service of providing food to the people, especially in townships.

It asked for an undertaking that the SAPS and SANDF would not illegally target or hinder the trading of foreign-owned spaza and grocery shops.

Du Plessis said they had not yet received any undertaking in this regard and had sent a second letter to the government yesterday.

In it, they asked that they be issued with directives regarding the operations of spaza shops to ensure that the police apply the regulations uniformly.

Du Plessis said if they did not get a response from the government by today, they would turn to court on Monday.



* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

