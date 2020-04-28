Lawyers take misconduct gripe against Judge Norman Davis to Judicial Service Commission

Pretoria - Several lawyers and law firms who were until recently on the Road Accident Fund (RAF) panel of attorneys, have issued a complaint of alleged misconduct with the Judicial Service Commission against a judge who ruled against them. They have asked the commission to investigate the conduct of Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Judge Norman Davis. They say the judge should have never presided over their urgent application against the RAF. They claimed that Judge Davis was part of a contingent of judges, including Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, who a year ago attended meetings at the RAF’s Centurion head office. At the meeting, (it was claimed) they discussed the future of lawyers who cashed in on legal fees from the RAF.

These allegations were recently denied by Judge Mlambo, who said they never partook in such discussions.

According to him, the issues discussed were around case management and nothing more.

The bitter ongoing battle started when Judge Davis, at the end of last month, turned down an urgent application by several law firms that they should not hand back RAF case files in their possession, to the fund.

The judge said he counted on the lawyers, as officials of the court, to immediately hand back the files. This came after the RAF said it would no longer make use of a panel of lawyers to defend its cases, as it rather wanted to settle claims with the public.

The RAF said it paid billions in legal fees yearly, money which could go towards paying claims.

The law firms - many of whom solely rely on RAF work - now want to appeal the judgment.

But they want a judge from another division to hear their application.

According to them, it came to their attention after the judgment was delivered, that Judge Davis was part of a panel of judges who discussed the panel of attorneys with the fund and where the words “gravy train” were used in relation to them.

In the latest development, the lawyers, in their complaint to the JSC, said when Judge Davis heard the matter, he was not the urgent judge on duty.

He did mention at the start of the proceedings that Judge Mlambo had relieved him of his other duties and allocated the case to him.

The lawyers said in their complaint that what Judge Davis did not disclose, was that he “had more than one meeting with the fund, which was the respondent in this matter”.

They added the judge also presided over several other similar matters which were placed on his roll for that week.

The lawyers said it was only after he had issued his judgment against them, that the minutes of several meetings held a year ago with the RAF came to their attention, in which the future of the fund was discussed and where Judge Davis and other judges were present.

They said according to the minutes, Judge Davis did at the time make negative reference to the panel of lawyers.

The lawyers said Judge Davis should have disclosed these meetings before he heard their urgent application.

“In our view he breached an elementary ethical duty as a judge when he failed to disclose that he attended a meeting with one party of the litigation.”

They said in their opinion the judge was guilty of gross misconduct and his conduct amounted to a wilful or gross breach of the judicial conduct code.

They want the commission to investigate whether the judge was party to other meetings with the RAF and whether he should not have been disqualified from hearing the matter.

Pretoria News