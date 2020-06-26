Learners at St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls demand change

Pretoria - Decades of what learners at St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls described as blatant racism, body shaming, bullying and xenophobia prompted them to stage a protest yesterday. In the process, they called for the dismissal of certain staff members at the Anglican school. Parents and learners from the school - which is more than 100 years old - made their feelings known while draped in black and holding placards with various messages on them. Reading out the memorandum of demands, the girls demanded that they be treated with respect and not be made to feel inferior by their teachers. “This has been an ongoing problem for more than a decade and we have addressed them but they have failed to take our concerns into account,” they claimed.

They added it was evident racial discrimination was rife because learners and staff of colour were treated unfairly. “Enough is enough; we are tired of being treated like second-class citizens.

“We are here to voice our concerns over the lack of transformation and those that have created an atmosphere of discrimination must be held accountable,” they said in the memorandum.

Among others, the learners demanded that hair rules be applied across the board. They also want to be reprimanded in the same way for contravention,

“Hyper-sexualisation of especially black girls must be stopped. Comments such as ‘clothing makes male staff feel uncomfortable’ must stop and the uniform must be adjusted to fit all body types. The school must stop hiding behind its Anglican faith and take accountability.”

They demanded the addition of more African hymns to the school hymnbook and more African history to be taught in depth for their benefit.

“We demand public apologies, be specific and account for all transgressions as well as disciplinary hearings for several teachers and boarding house staff. “

Anglican Diocese of Pretoria head Bishop Allan Kannemeyer said the protest was a societal issue playing out at St Mary’s. “If this protest action can help to give the black learners, staff and teachers a greater sense of ownership, then hallelujah.”

He said the school governing body had been made aware of the issues.

“This is probably the first time we have a protest of this nature so we can come out as a better school on the other side. There is a great need to heal for us.”

Kannemeyer said while the learners had been complaining for years he apologised that complaints received may not have been adequately responded to in the past.

“Events of the past weeks have made us listen in a way we have never listened before,” he said.

He gave commitment from all in the school to build and improve on what the learners were complaining about.

“We have taken note of the demands and we will follow due process and conduct investigations, which are far advanced, we heard what is being said.”

Ayanda Zaxa said the protest was against racism and xenophobia.

“We have tried to reach out and the management of the school has not listened to any of our demands or given any committal responses.”

“There is a myriad issues such as black girls being body shamed; you know some African girls are a bit bigger, but they get shamed by the teachers, sometimes sexualised.

“We have had incidents of learners being called by the N-word and sluts and this has been going on, it has to stop.”

An Instagram page was also started and has lots of accounts of current and past girls recounting their experiences at the school.

Zaxa said some of them go back 10 to 20 years and “even after multiple attempts we still find ourselves in this same position.”

Parent Boitumelo Kepile said it was disheartening that “we still have people riding on the train of white privilege at the expense of the black child”.

“We send them here to be safe and also learn, but we find ourselves having to resort to these kinds of protests for our girls to have a secure learning environment. We got no joy from the school management.

“Enough is enough, their lives matter and we are in 2020. We don’t want to start seeing change, we want change.”

Pretoria News