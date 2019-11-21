Lebo Mamphekgo is one of the 16 finalists for Miss Bachelorette 2020









LEBO MAMPHEKGO of Mamelodi is one of the 16 finalists of the Miss Bachelorette 2020. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The notion that looks can be deceiving is well embodied in Lebo Mamphekgo, one of the 16 finalists for Miss Bachelorette 2020. The slender “bombshell” who possesses great poise can easily be mistaken for a glamour queen, but after a sit-down with her, one is forced to think otherwise. Donning jeans and a tank top at her home in Mamelodi B1, she said: “I am actually quite a simple girl. I’ve never really thrived off pageants, but I must say this one caught my attention.” Miss Bachelorette South Africa is a women empowerment project that is presented in a pageant approach. Its main aim is to give unmarried, mature women recognition and honour through philanthropy, fashion and beauty. It’s the only pageant in South Africa that focuses on women between the ages of 25 and 50, who are unmarried and independent (with or without children).

According to the 28-year-old, she was browsing through social media when she came across the Miss Bachelorette page. Noticing that she fitted all the requirements, she gave it a shot and entered.

“I didn’t even discuss it with my family; I just entered,” she said.

She said growing up with a church-oriented background, she wasn’t sure if her family were going to like the idea. She described her upbringing as “rich in morals and respect”.

But to her surprise, her family were more than supportive - so much so, that her father even took her to the auditions in Polokwane.

She described the audition as daunting and unnerving, but nothing she couldn’t handle.

“There were 24 women at the audition and I kept asking myself, who am I to make it? Why should they pick me?”

But clearly she made an impression, because she along with 15 others were asked to remain behind and spend the night in Limpopo, after being chosen to do battle for the crown.

Asked what she would do if she won the title, which also comes with various hampers, Mamphekgo replied: “I would use the platform to address women abuse, my target to be at schools; to get them young.

“I personally have never been a victim of abuse, but by virtue of being a woman I am affected and want to make it my sole mission to tackle the problem.”

She said over the years pageants had become less about the looks, and more about the influence of the winner.

“Looks obviously give an upper hand, but you’re not going to change the world with them,” she said.

When she is not strutting the catwalk, Mamphekgo is concentrating on finishing her cabin crew qualification. She also boasts an N4 qualification in engineering.

If that were not impressive enough, she can also sing.

“I’ve been in the choir all my life. I’m not too shabby,” she giggled.

To vote for Lebo, SMS: MBSA to 33282. The final will be held on April 25 in Polokwane.

