Lebogang Maile defends choice for Tshwane administrator

Pretoria - MEC in charge of local government Lebogang Maile yesterday defended his decision to appoint former executive mayor of West Rand District Municipality Mpho Nawa as the City of Tshwane administrator. Maile said the appointment had nothing to do with political views. He announced the appointment yesterday following a decision on March 5 by the provincial executive council to dissolve Tshwane council. Former Joburg city manager Mavela Dlamini was unveiled as new acting city manager. Both Nawa and Dlamini will work as part of a 10-member team of experts with vast experience in various fields such as accounting, corporate governance, finance, public service, project management and labour law.

Their scope of work entails discharging all executive functions of a municipal council and statutory executive functions of the executive mayor.

They are also charged with developing a turnaround strategy to ensure implementation of financial systems, policies and procedures.

Maile stressed that their appointments were not based on political affiliation or ideological currents, but experience, expertise and long service in local government and the corporate sector.

As an ANC deployee, Nawa previously served as a ward councillor, council speaker and executive district mayor. Asked whether Nawa’s appointment was an ANC way of taking control of Tshwane through the back door, Maile said: “We are not interested in his political views. In government he is not a politician; he is an administrator, an astute one for that matter.”

He said Nawa had experience that spanned over 20 years, held a Master’s degree and was a PhD candidate.

“We didn’t just pick someone from the street because they are ANC.”

Dlamini, who served under former Joburg mayor Amos Masondo, was called out of semi-retirement. He is a civil engineer by profession.

“Mavela Dlamini was the city manager in Joburg.

He has a solid track record in Joburg. When we had Mayor Masondo there they were able to tar all the Soweto streets there.”

The team will be in office for 90 days and thereafter the IEC (Electoral Commission of South Africa) will preside over by-elections in all the City wards.

Maile said: “The IEC has taken us through the process. They are ready.”

Regarding the DA’s legal challenge, Maile said: “We are confident that we have a strong case as demonstrated by the articulation of the National Council of Provinces.” The case will be heard at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, today.

Pretoria News