Pretoria - Journalism ethics and scientific-based knowledge sparked in-depth conversations between academics and global editors at a conference held at the University of Pretoria’s Future campus this week. The negative impact of so-called fake news in society was the centre of a lecture by UP Vice-Chancellor Professor Tawana Kupe and a panel of speakers from various organisations.

The aim of the conference, hosted by The Conversation, was to raise awareness and educate people on the influential role to be played by science in the present era of fake news and fallacious reporting.

Kupe emphasised the importance of fact-checking and the use of data as the logos of producing information in news publications.

“Science and facts are the foundational basis for rational, logical disputation, and the possibility of revealing the truth.”

He said fake news had become a calculated assault on our democratic freedoms.

“If it is fake, it is not news. Fake news must fall,” said Kupe.

“The reason for the growth of fake news is the loss of confidence in media institutions and the profession of journalism in times of economic hardship, fracturing of social cohesion, poverty, unemployment and widening inequality.”

With the upcoming elections, Kupe encouraged media institutions to be transparent with information and their findings, as there would be a high level of fake news in circulation.

“Media institutions must remember that their job is to provide citizens with factual information to help them in decision-making, not to tell them who to vote for,” he said.

Weighing in on this matter was Prof Tiaan De Jager, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UP, who said the lack of transparency between citizens and media institutions was the main cause of conflicts.

“True data and findings are the only sources of information that must reach the world, and media houses must not misuse scientific facts in reporting,” De Jager said.

One panel member, Prof Mercy Mpinganjira, Director of the School of Consumer Intelligence and Information Systems said another problem that led to fake news getting out of hand was digital illiteracy.

“It’s time for people to be digital literate because a recent digital investigation established that a lot of brands found themselves being advertised on fake news websites without them consciously knowing,” Mpinganjira said.

“A powerful way of strengthening the role of science in countering fake news is to promote new ways of producing knowledge to address complex, enduring and emerging societal challenges.”

