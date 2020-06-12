Legal bid foils DA’s virtual meeting plan to elect new Tshwane mayor

Pretoria - The DA’s plan to elect a new mayor for Tshwane during a virtual council sitting - initially scheduled for today - was abruptly halted yesterday. The party was formally notified of a legal bid by the Gauteng executive council to appeal the judgment ordering councillors to resume their duties. DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams said the party would focus on opposing the appeal case lodged by the executive council at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. On Wednesday, local government MEC Lebogang Maile and the executive council lodged an urgent appeal in terms of Section 18(4) of the Superior Courts Act because it believed that a superior court would come to a different conclusion. The legal saga emanated from a decision taken by the executive council in March to dissolve Tshwane council.

The decision was successfully challenged by the DA at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, but the ruling on April 29 could not be implemented after the provincial council approached the Constitutional Court for a legal review.

The DA went back to the High Court in terms of Section 18(3), seeking for the council dissolution ruling to be implemented pending an appeal case.

On Wednesday, the court ruled in favour of the DA, but Maile announced that the executive council would appeal - the move which blocked the implementation of the judgment again.

Williams said: “We are going to oppose the appeal. It is in the interest of democracy and residents that we oppose it.”

This week the high court found that the administrator should not remain in office beyond the 90-day period prescribed by Section 152(2) of the Constitution.

Williams claimed there were no grounds for Maile to appeal after “none of the respondents in the case heard at the high court a counter argument” regarding the constitutionality of the administrator’s stay in office beyond 90 days prescribed in the Constitution.

The pending appeal case, he said, meant that the June 10 judgment was suspended and a council meeting would not be convened as planned.

Regarding the date of the hearing, he said: “What Section 18 says is that if you bring an application in terms of 18(4), the next highest court must hear the case on an extremely urgent basis. We are confident that the hearing will take place before the end of this month,” he said.

