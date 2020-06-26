Legal fraternity mourns death of advocate Rian Strydom

Pretoria - One of the city’s sharpest legal minds and a well-respected advocate, who also acted as a judge, Rian Strydom SC, has died. He took his final breath in the early hours of Monday morning - and his death is not Covid-19 related. The Pretoria Society of Advocates, of which he has been a member for many years, said it was shocked to learn about his death. Strydom completed his studies at the erstwhile Rand Afrikaans University and was admitted as an advocate of the high court on April 23, 1996. He joined the Pretoria Society of Advocates on June 1, 2000. Since his passing, the family have received hundreds of messages of condolences.

His family said it is clear that Strydom touched many lives. He was described by many as a father figure, mentor, superhero counsel, an icon, a legend and a force to be reckoned with.

Strydom was married to advocate Lezanne Coetzee, also a member of the Pretoria Bar and they have one child, Jenna Strydom.

He also leaves behind two children from a previous marriage, Karla and Lisa Strydom.

Beside the law, Strydom had a wide variety of interests. He had a passion for writing and the arts.

He was also involved in the film industry, with long-time friend and colleague advocate Piet de Jager SC.

Together with De Jager, his wife and a number of other advocates they helped produce several feature films.

He was a sturdy supporter of Barcelona and Liverpool. He was also a very keen fisherman. He had a fondness for Witsand in the Western Cape where he usually went to fish, recharge and relaxed with his family.

The legal fraternity said his death left a hole in the hearts of many.

Colleagues who knew him well, praised him for his keen legal brain. He was recommended for appointment as a senior advocate last year and received his letter in this regard from President Cyril Ramaphosa in February.

The Pretoria Bar said one of the outstanding characteristics of Strydom was his brutal honesty, not only with his opponents and the court, but also with himself. His colleagues said his loyalty was unwavering and his friendship was untainted.

Pretoria News