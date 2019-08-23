People from Kuruman, in the Northern Cape, at the Union Buildings demanding compensation for mine workers who fell ill due to the exposure of asbestos dust and fibres. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Human rights attorney Richard Spoor has committed to assist the group of people who have been camping outside the Union Buildings to file claims against Asbestos Relief Trust. Spoor, on behalf of ill former asbestos mine workers and their families, took on mining company Gencor and won R460.5 million in compensation.

He said the group that came from Western Cape seeking answers about compensation did not suffer from any asbestos-related diseases, but somehow felt entitled to compensation.

The trust, set up after Gencor, Gefco, Msauli and British multinational Cape had agreed to pay the full and final settlements for health sufferings, meant to compensate those who were sick and those who were yet to become sick in the future.

The companies did so without admission of liability for any damages arising from asbestos-related diseases, but the group of ex-miners that set-up camp outside the Union Buildings just over a week ago suffered no illness.

During a meeting with the Department of Mineral Resources, the Presidency and the ex-mine workers on Tuesday, Spoor committed to help them submit their claims.

“In late 1990s I started litigating against Gefco and Gencor on behalf of individuals who have asbestos-related diseases, and in 2001 Gencor announced it was going to wind up.

“At the time, the only assets that Gencor had was platinum and doing that would mean that the company would be left with no money to pay the people who were sick, the people who became sick and those who were yet to come sick in the future because with asbestos you can get the disease 20 to 30 years after you've worked on the mines.”

Subsequent to the announcement, Spoor said he had turned to court.

“We filed an application to force them to put money aside to compensate those who are sick and those who might get sick in the future.”

He conceded that getting the trust to compensate after 15 years would not be easy.

Pretoria News