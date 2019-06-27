File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - It was not the purpose of trademarks or copyright to enable people to secure monopolies on the commons of the English language, a Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, judge said when faced with two accounting training facilities that locked legal horns. The training facility Accounting Made Easy (the applicant) complained that a rival education facility, School Accounting Made Easy CC (respondent), was using a similar name. They said the public was likely to be confused by the two facilities.

Both offer lessons in accounting to various institutions of learning, as well as learning materials, but in different ways.

The applicant wanted the exclusive right to use the mark “accounting made easy”.

The respondent in turn said the mark was not registrable because it was generic and more descriptive of a product for educational purposes.

The applicant, which registered in 2009, provides short courses in accounting, primarily to employees and the general public at monthly seminars.

Its customers include schools and university accounting students. These courses are presented under the trademark Accounting Made Easy and printed material is provided under this branded mark.

The respondent was registered in 2014 under the name accountingmadeeasy.co.za. It supplies, among other services, accounting electronic workbooks and lessons through either its website or on a lockable flash drive.

Its clients are mostly government and IEB (Independent Examinations Board) schools and home scholars.

The applicant complained that the words “school accounting made easy” - used by its rival - incorporated the whole of its (the applicant’s) registered mark. They said it was deceptively similar to their mark.

Judge D Makhoba said it was the undeniable truth that the phrase “made easy” was used by many proprietors across the world.

“This court accepts that the applicant cannot claim that the phrase ‘made easy’ can only be associated with the mark ‘accounting made easy’.”

He said the services rendered by the two parties were distinguishable from each other, and they used different logos.

They also had different clients, the judge said in dismissing the application.

He also dismissed the counter-­application by the respondent that the applicant’s trademark should be removed from the register of trademarks.

