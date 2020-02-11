The Centre for Applied Legal Studies had applied for the report's release following claims of torture and the inhumane treatment of inmates at this privately run prison.
In late 2013, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies became aware of reports made public by the Wits Justice Project that people incarcerated at this prison had been tortured by staff.
At the time, Mangaung Correctional Centre was run by British security company G4S as part of a public private partnership.
Following these reports and other serious allegations, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services took control of the prison and began its investigation into the allegations.