Legal studies centre want report released on 'hell hole' Mangaung prison









THE Mangaung prison is at the centre of a legal dispute between the Centre for Applied Legal Studies and GS4, which runs the facility. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has ordered the release of an investigation report into incidents at the Mangaung prison in Bloemfontein, run by private company G4S. The Centre for Applied Legal Studies had applied for the report's release following claims of torture and the inhumane treatment of inmates at this privately run prison. In late 2013, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies became aware of reports made public by the Wits Justice Project that people incarcerated at this prison had been tortured by staff. At the time, Mangaung Correctional Centre was run by British security company G4S as part of a public private partnership. Following these reports and other serious allegations, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services took control of the prison and began its investigation into the allegations.

The department concluded its probe 10 months later and handed control of the prison back to G4S. It is one of the largest privately run prisons in the world.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies requested access to the information related to the investigation using the Promotion of Access to Information Act. The department refused this and an internal appeal against the refusal. G4S meanwhile joined the proceedings and insisted that it be heard behind closed doors.

According to the security company, the documents which the Centre for Applied Legal Studies wants contains confidential information relating to certain issues.

It said that its disclosure might impact not only on the persons mentioned in the document, but also on the safety and security of the inmates, the employees at the prison and potentially on the broader public.

G4S is willing to supply a redacted copy of the report.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies said it had reason to believe that the requested record may reveal some form of failure to comply with the law, as well as cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment and torture of prisoners. It argued that this justifies disclosure in the public interest.

Judge Pierre Rabie, in rejecting G4S’s request to keep the information under wraps, said the company did not justify this. The company did not even submit its full report to the court, but simply its own redacted version.

“To consider a redacted version of a report is an irrelevant and futile exercise. The reader would not know what had been excluded from the original report or in what manner the original report had been changed,” the judge said.

He ordered that the Centre for Applied Legal Studies must within 15 days receive copies of the documents.

The Mangaung prison made headlines in 2013 as being a “hell-hole” with allegations of inmates being tortured and even killed.

There were also claims that some inmates were injected with anti-psychotic medication and subjected to electroshocks to control them.

Pretoria News