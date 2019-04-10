Naked protester Gugu Ncube with her advocate Rudzani Netshiavha, left and Mpho Nefuri. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Even though her court case in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court had to be postponed once again, naked protester Gugu Ncube was in high spirits about finally getting the justice she has been fighting for. With nothing more than the support of her legal representatives outside court, Ncube seemed in jovial spirits following her second appearance in court.

This after her legal team led by Mpho Nefuri, made submissions to the court challenging the validity of the Sunnyside police arresting Ncube on public indecency charges.

Nefuri said the case was postponed for the state to consider what had been given to them and hopefully upon their return, they would have considered a better way forward.

She said without going into all the details of the case against their client, the submissions made by them detailed how what had happened in Ncube’s case was something that had taken place before on numerous occasions and was no different.

“We have witnessed people protesting or marching peacefully many a time. Now the question is what led the police to arrest her when she was simply exercising her human right without any form of violence.”

“We wish to understand the definition of the public indecency charge against her and the manner in which the arrest happened,” Nefuri added.

Ncube was arrested in March, while standing outside the Union Buildings in her underwear, demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa's intervention after Unisa management allegedly ill-treated her for laying a sexual harassment complaint against her boss at the Unisa Center For Early Childhood Education.

She alleged she was asked to perform sexual favours in exchange for keeping her job.

Ncube is to return for her next court appearance on 24 April.

Pretoria News