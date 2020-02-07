Legal tussle over Centurion waste pickers’ move intensifies









A waste picker with a bag. Siphiwe Sibeko Pretoria - The bitter legal tussle between the City of Tshwane and the waste pickers who are illegally occupying private land at the foot of SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion is intensifying. In the latest twist, two industrial businesses in Sunderland Ridge are opposing their proposed move there. The City said it had earmarked land in Sutherland Ridge as temporary emergency accommodation for the group of about 200 waste pickers. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, heard last month that the City was preparing the land for their move. Sutherland Ridge was one of several areas which the City had earmarked for the waste pickers.

Other options, including the Lyttelton City Hall, offered as emergency accommodation had been turned down by the group as well as Lawyers for Human Rights, who are assisting them in their legal bid.

A judge ordered more than a year ago that the waste pickers be moved to suitable accommodation, until a permanent solution was found.

The land belongs to Turnover Trading 191 Proprietary Ltd, who wants to develop it.

The waste pickers can, however, not be evicted without alternative accommodation, which the City is obliged to provide.

The City, in terms of a previous court order, had to produce a comprehensive report, containing plans for alternative land for them and details regarding the infrastructure on the land.

This report, which was outstanding for a year, had not been filed by last month and the parties will be back in court on February 17 when the City is expected to present the report to Judge Neil Tuchten.

Two companies who are adjacent to the new land earmarked by the City for the waste pickers, will then ask permission to join the proceedings.

Hazleton Pumps International and Rent Trust are trying to prevent the move, citing the numerous risks associated with the relocation.

Apart from the fact that the land was not zoned for residential use, the companies said the plan was only to house the waste pickers there for three months. The City, however, has not earmarked any other housing for them afterwards.

They also said the City was silent on the demand of the waste pickers that they must run their business on the property where they resided.

In all its proposals the City made it clear the waste pickers may not ply their trade on the land to which they are being moved.

The companies, meanwhile, stated the adjacent Mooiplaas community had been struggling for eight years to obtain basic services such as sanitation. They have voiced their unhappiness that the land in Sutherland Ridge being prepared for the waste pickers would include all the basic amenities. “This will cause ill feelings and unrest in the community,” they said.

Other fears expressed by them include the waste pickers may cause fires when they prepare food outside.

They say the property was meant to be used as a taxi rank to assist with the transport situation of the Mooiplaas community.

The waste pickers are meanwhile not keen on moving to Sutherland Ridge, as it is far from where they are now doing their waste picking.

They are also not allowed to take their waste and trolleys with them and they have nowhere to safely store them.

Lawyers for Human Rights claimed the City tried to unlawfully move the waste pickers last week to Sutherland Ridge, but they did not budge as the court was yet to pronounce on their future.

