Jong-Dae Park

Pretoria - Jong-Dae Park is South Korea’s 10th ambassador to South Africa. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge about the continent and its issues, having first made its acquaintance as a teenager. Park followed his father into diplomatic service and Uganda, where he first stepped on African soil in 1973 at the impressionable age of 13, later became his home too. As a diplomat in Washington he dealt with the Middle East and Africa, returning to Africa in 2001 to serve in Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), before returning to Uganda for seven years after Seoul reopened its embassy in Kampala, and then on to Pretoria last year, to serve as ambassador to South Africa.

He describes himself as an Africanist and said it is his deep connection with the continent and its people, coupled with his experience of Korean and African affairs, that made him realise the value of a book now proudly published, titled: Re-inventing Africa’s Development: Linking Africa to the Korean Development Model.

It took more than three years to write the book which, while academic in its contribution to the discourse on Africa’s development, is also a handbook useful for development practitioners, including government, business and NGOs.

In particular, Park was interested in the fact that people talk about the Asian development model and the “South Korean Miracle”, yet there was no work he was aware of of which presented the South Korean case so specifically for Africa.

The miracle referred to is that South Korea, post World War II, was able to set goals and achieve them to transform its economy within three decades and become a leading world innovation and technology centre.

“I have the advantage of being Korean and also that my work is in Africa and, as an individual I am interested in Africa,” said Park in an interview at his office.

“I want to share my experiences and the knowledge I have accumulated over the years working as an official in Africa and thought it a good idea to write a book on the most important issues around development,” an area in which Park believes opportunities have been lost.

He started the book in Uganda, but it was completed in South Africa, which has the advantage of being an intellectual hub for African studies and Park was grateful to meet many experts from universities and think tanks whose assistance to get it finished proved invaluable.

“Korea, as a country has transformed from being aid-recipient to a donor country, in which international development is a big deal - and budgets have been increased to provide assistance, with Africa being one of the main areas to partner.

“I wanted to be part of, and contribute to, the discourse around African development and introduce the Korean model, what that means and how it can be applied,” he said.

Here he makes a distinction between South Korea and other Asian countries, noting that Japan has traditionally been a donor country, while China is big and has the capital to provide big projects.

“When you see Korea, we have the unique advantage of sharing development know-how - how a country which was one of the poorest in the world, could transform".

African countries, he said, aspire for transformation and across the region, people want change.

South Korea can show them what it did to go, in a relatively short time, “from a poor country, to one with a successful economic and political transformation”. It is considered to be the most successful process of economic development in the 20th century (it is the fourth largest economy in Asia) hence its status as a modern “miracle”.

Africa is a land blessed with many things and has great potential for growth - but in Park's view something of its essence is "missing". In the preface to the book, Park notes that “unless the way of life of the people, including its leaders, changes, the economic development that everyone is striving for cannot come about”.

He elaborates that development is not about resources only, as many believe, but about managing them.

“Why countries struggle is poor management and lacking the mindset for development.

“People forget that Western countries and latecomers, like east Asian countries, did not have means from the beginning; they had to work - it was human effort, work ethic, diligence, social capital that drove the success,” he said.

African countries, he believes, follow the trends of globalisation and there is a sense that having the right exposure to the world and policies is sufficient.

The "missing link”, Park believes, is that many African countries became independent without finishing the process of nation-building. What is required for developmental success is having in a country that wants to transform, a strong state, and a sense of nation, with a universal mindset that wants to succeed; an extraordinary individual work ethic and active entrepreneurship.

He said there was no obstacle preventing Africa from moving forward, yet somehow it was stalling and he hopes his book could help “restart it”.

Certainly, “to think that Africa is surrounded by insurmountable forces impeding its development is simply wrong”, according to Park.

Re-inventing Africa’s Development covers a range of topics, including the legacies of history and the impact of foreign aid, social and political tensions, wealth creation, the role of government and implications of weak governance and lack of patriotism.

It is not only a text-book, but also gives the reader a sense of Park, the person and how his own life journey shaped him into the diplomat of today.

The book is available free online, and is enjoying success in Amazon Kindle’s book list in the development and gross economics section. The hardcopy has to be ordered, at a cost of $31 (about R447).

He hopes at the earliest opportunity to present a copy to President Cyril Ramaphosa and will be a panellist at an Institute for Security Studies discussion held next week, and the book will be the main topic at a development conference later in the year.

Pretoria News