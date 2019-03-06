Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi yesterday addressed pupils of Fons Luminis Secondary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, after allegations that a Grade 8 girl was raped by three fellow learners. The alleged incident took place while the pupils were attending a school induction/orientation camp in De Deur at the weekend.

“This unfortunate incident was reported at the local police station, and the investigation continues. The alleged perpetrators have been suspended from school,” the department said in a statement.

“Our psycho-social team is at the school counselling all Grade 8 learners, and they visited the victim at home this morning to provide counselling.”

Earlier yesterday morning, Lesufi took to Twitter to express disgust at the incident and offer support for the victim.

“We are disgusted. Our thoughts are with the girl. We will provide all the support and care. As for the boys,” he tweeted.

The annual induction programme was held to orientate the Grade 8 learners to understand the culture of the school.

During his visit to Fons Luminis, Lesufi highlighted how officials were made aware of the alleged rape and said the school had held an emergency student governing body meeting on Monday, where it was decided that the three learners who were implicated in the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl should be suspended.

According to the report, the alleged perpetrators are all 13 years old, and a disciplinary hearing for the schoolboys will be held on March 13.

The alleged rape was discovered by another child who went into the room at the time of the incident.

“He specifically wanted to see one of the three boys. In that instance, the other [boy] said [he] then witnessed this activity taking place, that was completely unacceptable,” Lesufi was quoted as saying.

During interview sessions, the parents of the three alleged rapists claimed their children were innocent. - African News Agency (ANA)