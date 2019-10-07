Let normality be order of the day in Tshwane









MAYOR Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has wrapped up its first month without controversial former city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola, once described by Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa as an “administrative nightmare”. However, his footprints remain at Tshwane House and will probably be felt for months to come. The City’s chief audit executive Moeketsi Ntsimane now calls the shots at the municipal headquarters, albeit in an acting capacity, and he too has already felt how hot the seat can be. With him at the helm, the Tshwane House masters have been putting out the fires around emergency services chief Previn Govender. Mind you, in his permanent job, Ntsimane was responsible for the investigation into the Govender issue, and now, as acting city manager, he is simply implementing his own previous findings.

His reported lack of qualifications remains a political and administrative hot potato for the DA-led ship that sailed from one wave to another this year.

Govender sits on the Section 79 overnight committee and fellow members have expressed intention to scrutinise his qualifications. This is despite the City having declared the matter closed and saying it was satisfied he met the requirements for the job.

Govender is also at the centre of the helicopter scandal, the tender for which was advertised last week.

The City of Tshwane has decided to continue with the lease of the controversial helicopter even after serious concerns were raised against it. Govender presented the budget for the lease or vehicles, only for it to emerge later that it was in fact for a helicopter.

Critics believed the initiative was not sustainable and preferred the City to continue using other available services in life-threatening emergencies.

In the highest office and just as Mosola was clearing his office, Mokgalapa had to defend himself after he was accused of flouting the rules of the DA by not reporting a Huawei-sponsored trip to China as the City issued a R1billion smart city tender.

Most recently, the mayor commissioned a probe into allegations of irregularities related to a three-year tender to provide the municipality with fuel following reports that the contract was awarded to Balimi Barui Trading, which allegedly inflated its prices.

Mokgalapa, who has positioned himself as a champion of service delivery, continued using his official social media account to brag about the successes of his administration.

He handed over the construction site at the Rooiwal Water Treatment plant, paving the way for Phase 1 and refurbishment at a cost of R253million.

At the weekend, he posted that “catch pits” had been unblocked in Ward 99 and 100 and meter boxes replaced at Refilwe.

The City also held a night vigil, during which it committed to sign a pledge against gender-based violence and pronounced the start of 365 Days of Gender-based Violence Action Plan, among other things.

And in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, the official opposition ANC attempted to block what it said was a R6m payout to Mosola. The party previously said the former Tshwane boss did not deserve any payment, citing the GladAfrica tender, which he presided over on behalf of the metro.

The application was thrown out on the grounds that it was not urgent.

Mosola had been on borrowed time since the GladAfrica scandal, and at one stage, it appeared the Tshwane government was unsure how to get rid of him. In no time, a new city manager will be employed we can only hope there will be no more scandals in the administration.

Crucially, and as we head towards the next local government polls in 2011, people will hopefully be employed on merit and tender irregularities a thing of the past. Let normality be the order of the day for a change.

