Level 4 lockdown protocols to be observed at courts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Most court operations around the country are still limited to urgent cases and fewer people inside the building during level 4 lockdown. This is according to directives issued this week by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, in which he set out the level 4 regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act. The measures are in keeping with the national effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in all justice service points, Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said. A person who, in the past 14 days has been in contact with, or exposed to, another person who has tested positive for the virus, will not be allowed to enter a courtroom, courthouse or a justice service. This excuses anyone who had tested positive but has recovered, and subsequently tested negative.

Access to the courts is limited to persons with a material interest in a case. A judicial officer can demand the number of persons in a room be reduced to comply with safety measures and social distancing requirements.

Lamola directed that audio visual links, where these exist, must be used to postpone cases if the accused persons are in custody.

This must also be done in unopposed bail applications for charges listed in schedule one, five or six of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Where there is no audio visual link installed between the correctional centre and the court, other alternative audio visual communication such as teleconferencing and videoconferencing must be used.

The minister directed that all criminal cases enrolled during this time be postponed.

Cases and trials which have been prioritised or where special arrangements have been made with the judicial officer may go ahead.

Trials which will be prioritised include corruption charges, sexual offences, gender-based violence and femicide, as well as serious violent crimes such as robbery and murder. Cases relating to the violation of Covid-19 regulations will also go ahead.

The minister directed that matters, where children are detained in child and youth care centres as well as at correctional centres must be brought before the court for consideration of continued detention.

Civil cases that are not identified as urgent may not be placed on the court roll, although judicial officers may authorise matters on the court roll to be heard through teleconference and videoconference means.

Child and spousal maintenance proceedings; protection orders in terms of the Domestic Violence Act, or the protection from harassment applications, will be able to go ahead.

The minister also prioritised foster care applications and hearings; matters in respect of the care and contact of children, international child abduction cases, as well as adoption applications.

Service of processes and execution of writs and warrants by sheriffs must be limited to cases which are urgent or permitted services.

The offices of the Master of the High Court will also render its service during this time, which will include payments to natural guardians, tutors and curators on behalf of minors and persons under curatorship. The office will also process documentation required for the burial of a deceased person and the urgent appointment of curators.

People who need the assistance of legal aid, must, however, phone the call centre at 0800 110 110, as they can no longer go to the offices.

The minister again stressed that every court manager must ensure that there is an adequate supply of sanitisers and soap for people who have to visit the court.

Everyone entering the court premises must at all times wear a mask and observe social distancing requirements.

The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has, meanwhile, been consistent from the start in adhering to these regulations. During this week’s urgent applications, a court official approached each person in the courtroom to enquire whether they were comfortable with the social distance inside the courtroom.

While the security guards at the entrance ensured that everyone entering the building was there for legitimate reasons, people also had to sign a register to state their details, which included their temperatures, which are being taken before they entered the building.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News