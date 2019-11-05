“Right now it’s hard to understand what I’m feeling,” the Mercedes driver told reporters after finishing second in the US Grand Prix in Austin to take an unassailable lead with two races to spare. “Cloud Nine doesn’t even get close to where I am. It’s somewhere far above that.”
The race was won by teammate Valtteri Bottas, the Briton’s only title rival who started on pole position and had to triumph and hope Hamilton finished out of the top eight.
“It’s just overwhelming, if I’m really honest,” Hamilton, who had started in fifth place, said before the podium celebrations.
“It was such a tough race today. Yesterday was a really difficult day for us, Valtteri did a fantastic job so huge congratulations to him. Today I just really wanted to recover and deliver the one-two for the team.