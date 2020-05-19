Life Healthcare hospitals to resume necessary surgery

Pretoria - The risk of exposure or infection to Covid-19 shouldn’t deter residents from seeking much needed medical attention.

With experts and doctors citing those with comorbidities being at higher risk of being adversely affected by the coronavirus, keeping one's health in top shape should be a top priority for everyone at the moment.

It is for this reason that Life Eugene Marais Hospital, along with all other Life Healthcare hospitals across the country, have announced they are to resume necessary surgery following the relaxation of the hard lockdown that served to manage the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare’s General Manager for Emergency Medicine, said despite the impact of the virus changing our way of life drastically, members of the public should continue to seek medical attention even if unrelated to the virus.

Van Loggerenberg urged the public to continue consulting their general practitioners for chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension and other illnesses which require ongoing monitoring and care.