Pretoria - Life has remained on hold for Monica Maphumulo, who discovered in 2017 that she has been registered as deceased on Home Affairs' records.

This is despite the department promising that the matter would be resolved promptly.

Records indicate that the cause of her “death” is natural - but the Pretoria North mother is very much alive and healthy.

The 26-year-old mother of two said she found out about her "tragic demise" when she went to withdraw money from the bank.

On hearing this, Maphumulo said she immediately turned to Home Affairs in Akasia to ask them to fix the problem, but to this day the problem remains unsolved.

This morning, she told the Pretoria News: “Everything is still the same. I'm not working. My son's life is also at a standstill because he doesn't have a birth certificate.

"The last time I went to the Home Affairs with my mom, they told me to fill out more forms, apparently I never filled them out.”

She also shared her experience of being sent from pillar to post without getting the help she needs.

“They took my fingerprints again and I had to take another set off ID photos. This situation is just dragging me down. I basically had to fill out the same forms that I filled out in 2017.

"This process is taking so long and it's definitely holding me back from a lot of things. They said they will call me for an interview date.

"I've been waiting for that date since last year and that's the reason why I went with my mom this time. I thought they might do it the same time as my mom from Durban,” she told the Pretoria News.

In September last year, she shared the horrors of being unable to access her savings, apply for a new job and register her newborn son, among other things.



