Janusz Walus. Picture: Cobus Bodenstein, AP Pretoria - As I read through the application of Janusz Walus this week, ahead of his third application to be released on parole, I once again realised how the prospect of a life sentence is not a deterrent to criminals. Walus shot dead SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani in 1993. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently called for a large-scale restructuring of the criminal justice system to assist in gender-based violence. He commented that a life sentence must mean that a man who perpetrates violence against women and children, who raped and murdered, had to remain in prison for life. As things now stand, a prisoner sentenced to life must be considered for parole after serving 25 years in prison.

This does not mean that he or she should then be released on parole, but they must at least be able to present their case as to why they should be released.

Life is an indeterminate sentence, as a prisoner may or may not be released after 25 years.

It all depends on their profile before the parole board and whether they have been rehabilitated - which is always a tricky question.

Another fact is that whether a person is convicted of one or five or 10 murders, all life sentences which followed after the first, are served concurrently with the first. This is because a person can only practically serve one life sentence.

It will, in all probability, matter by the time the parole board considered parole after 25 years, as it could refuse parole in light of the severity of the crimes.

But if one looks back to what a life sentence meant in the 1980s and what it now means, I am not convinced that the president’s call for life to mean life will assist with the crime in our country.

Prisoners who committed crimes and were sentenced to life from August 1987 to March 1, 1994, had to serve 10 years of the sentence before consideration of parole.

However, they would only in exceptional circumstances be released before they had served 15 years.

But it was possible after 10 years.

Then the policy changed and those sentenced from March 1 to April 1995 had to serve 20 years before consideration of parole.

As crime increased, the law drastically changed after October 1, 2004, stating that anyone sentenced to life, had to serve at least 25 years before they were considered for parole.

Credits for good behaviour no longer means a shorter jail time for lifers.

But along with the longer jail terms, came fuller jails.

The courts are told on nearly a daily basis by defence lawyers that our prisons are overcrowded when they argue for a non-custodial sentence for their clients.

It was said that our 243 correctional facilities across the country are on average about 38% overcrowded.

And correctional services is not in a position to refuse its sentenced “guests”, as they are referred to the prisons by the courts.

Looking at how the bar was raised over the years to ensure that “lifers” receive a tough deal, it is clear that it is not a deterrent, as we now even have more violent crimes than before.

Perhaps one solution is to “clean-up” and hold an inventory of who had served their time long enough, rather than to cling on to them.

It brings me back to Walus, who has been serving time at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria for the past 27 years.

I am not able to say whether he would kill again. Nor can I say that he deserved to be released, as that is in the hands of the court.

But in my opinion if one cannot be rehabilitated in 27 years, another two or five won’t make a difference.

Parole, after all, is a gamble.

